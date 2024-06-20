PURINA DOGASNAX: The First Virtual Pet Food Brand For Virtual Dogs
Nestlé PURINA, a global leader in Petcare, and DOGAMÍ, the leading dog racing mobile Web3 game, have partnered to launch PURINA DOGASNAX, our first virtual pet food brand for virtual dogs.
• PURINA DOGASNAX is available within the DOGAMÍ Academy mobile game, free to download on iOS and Android.
• Created under the Startup Accelerator Program UNLEASHED, this partnership combines the expertise of Nestlé PURINA in pet care with DOGAMÍ’s experience in immersive entertainment.
• Players of DOGAMÍ Academy can feed PURINA DOGASNAX to their virtual dogs to help them train better, improve their skills, and win races.
DOGAMÍ Academy is a Web3 mystical dog racing mobile game available globally on iOS & Android. Players train and compete with their virtual companions, the Dogamí, in epic obstacle course races against others to climb leaderboards.
To train Dogamí more effectively, players can give PURINA DOGASNAX to their Dogamí, the first-of-a-kind virtual snack. 3 types of PURINA DOGASNAX (Lite, Medium, and Maxi) can be purchased by players in the DOGAMÍ Academy in-game shop. These training consumables increase the Dogamí’s focus during training for a higher probability of getting a perfect training outcome which would result in higher points.
Within DOGAMÍ Academy, gamers can race in different environments representing the biggest cities around the world. As part of the partnership, PURINA will be sponsoring races within the in-game Paris racing environment. Players will now navigate the streets of Paris and conquer obstacles adorned with PURINA banners as they try to outpace their competitors with their Dogamí.
The game DOGAMÍ Academy is grounded on four fundamental pillars that define our commitment to fostering lasting connections within our community. These pillars encourage participants to excel as Dogamí trainers, immerse themselves in an original and authentic universe, cultivate friendships with their Dogamí and fellow gamers, and unleash their creativity and skills in new and exciting ways. Our partnership with PURINA resonates deeply with these core values, providing unparalleled support in our mission to develop top-notch gamers and weave enduring relationships within a vibrant community of pet enthusiasts.
Dogamí are designed to provide companionship, joy, and fun experiences to their owners. They offer a unique opportunity for individuals to experience some of the benefits of pet ownership, even in a virtual environment. As we embark on this exciting journey, we invite dog lovers everywhere to join us as we aim to create a world where pets, both physical and virtual demonstrate that #wearebettertogether.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new virtual pet food brand PURINA DOGASNAX for virtual dogs, in collaboration with DOGAMÍ. This exciting initiative is set to introduce different and immersive ways of entertainment that transform the way dog lovers engage with virtual pets. Looking ahead, this partnership also represents a unique opportunity to share our core beliefs about the pet-human bond and responsible pet ownership within a unique, digital context to new audiences. We see this as just the beginning of our journey into the virtual pet space, and we are excited about the potential to further extend our commitment to enriching the lives of pets and their owners, both real and virtual.”
"Thrilled to announce our leap into the future with PURINA after a victorious stint at Purina Unleashed 2023! Our partnership for PURINA DOGASNAX marks a groundbreaking fusion of entertainment and pet care, bringing virtual pet engagement to a global community of pet lovers. Together with PURINA, we're creating a new paradigm, reimagining pet food within the realm of entertainment, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Welcome to the next era of pet interaction with DOGAMÍ Academy."
Kristofer D. Penseyres, Co-founder & CBO at DOGAMÍ.
Watch the DOGASNAX Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9Xx_8gSc-4
Download DOGAMÍ Academy on iOS:
https://apps.apple.com/app/id1670203326
Download DOGAMÍ Academy on Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.dogami.game.academy
ABOUT DOGAMÍ
DOGAMÍ is an entertainment company that develops web3 games centered around the Dogamí, mystical 3D dog avatars imbued with spiritual powers. The core product is DOGAMÍ Academy, a hybrid management mobile game available on iOS and Android app stores, in which users can train their Dogamí, participate in mystical obstacle courses, and win $DOGA tokens in competitive PVP events. Backed by prominent investors such as Ubisof, Animoca Brands, and Blockchain Founders Fund DOGAMÍ is one of the biggest gaming projects on the Tezos and Polygon blockchain with a community of more than 200,000 gamers, and 24,000 NFTs sold.
For more information:
Official website: DOGAMÍ.com
Twitter: @DOGAMÍ
DOGAMÍ Academy: https://www.dogami.com/page/dogami-academy
CMC: $DOGA on CoinmarketCap
Opensea Polygon Collection: https://opensea.io/collection/dogami
DOGAMÍ Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dndI4Im5UzM
Media Kit:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1U21wn9B-7zS7L2S5zpK_ezrRxAve92Vb
ABOUT NESTLE PURINA
Nestlé Purina PetCare Europe believes that when people and pets bond, life becomes richer. This is why, for more than 130 years, it has been committed to creating richer lives for pets and the people who love them through high-quality nutrition and care.
With the ambition of becoming Europe’s most trusted pet care company, Purina Europe aims to have a positive impact on pets, people, and the planet. In 2022, the company launched six new Purina Commitments (2023-2030) to help reach this goal, to support adoption and responsible pet ownership, help the wellbeing of people in vulnerable situations and support the regeneration of soil and ocean ecosystems.
The Purina portfolio includes many of the best-known and best-loved pet foods including Felix®, Purina ONE®, Gourmet® and Pro Plan®.
For more information about the company, visit PURINA website: https://www.purina.eu/
Adrien Magdelaine
DOGAMÍ
adrien@dogami.io