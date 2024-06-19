Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 20, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Butler Richard Allen Academy
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Clark Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Village of Gates Mills
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Westlake
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Belle Oaks New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Defiance Defiance County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Erie Kelleys Island Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Sand Hill Township Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Geauga Chester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Fairview
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Sycamore Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Lawrence Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Symmes Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Meigs Chester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Bedford Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Pike Seal Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Putnam Putnam County Transporation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Scioto Rush Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Vinton Vinton County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Washington Marietta Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wayne Plain Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood BORMA, Inc.
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wood County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

