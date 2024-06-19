Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 20, 2024

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Butler Richard Allen Academy

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Coshocton Clark Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Village of Gates Mills

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Westlake

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Belle Oaks New Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Defiance Defiance County Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Erie Kelleys Island Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Sand Hill Township Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Geauga Chester Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Village of Fairview

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hamilton Sycamore Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Madison Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Lawrence Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Symmes Valley Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Western Reserve Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Meigs Chester Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Bedford Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Pike Seal Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Putnam Putnam County Transporation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Scioto Rush Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention System

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Vinton Vinton County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Washington Marietta Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Wayne Plain Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wood BORMA, Inc.

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wood County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wood County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures