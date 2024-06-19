Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 20, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Richard Allen Academy
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Clark Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Gates Mills
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Westlake
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Belle Oaks New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Defiance County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Erie
|Kelleys Island Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Sand Hill Township Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|Chester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Fairview
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Sycamore Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Symmes Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Meigs
|Chester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Bedford Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Pike
|Seal Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Putnam
|Putnam County Transporation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Scioto
|Rush Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|Multi-County Juvenile Attention System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Washington
|Marietta Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Plain Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|BORMA, Inc.
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wood County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
