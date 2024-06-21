Major Mixed-Use Development Opportunities Expected to Spark Investor Frenzy in North Texas

Grayson County, Texoma Land for Sale Sherman Texas multifamily mixed use single family land for development in TX LAND FOR SALE FORT WORTH TEXAS; MULTIFAMILY LAND FOR SALE DALLAS TEXAS; LAND FOR SALE TEXAS; LARGE TRACT OF LAND FOR SALE; MIXED-USE LAND FOR SALE; RURAL LAND; SINGLE FAMILY DEVELOPMENT LAND; MOBILE HOME DEVELOPMENT LAND; RAW LAND FOR SALE; FARM LAND FOR

216-acre Aspen Park mixed-use site emerges as prime investment amid semiconductor boom; offers rare chance to shape future of transforming Sherman, TX region.

A land development that begins where the sidewalk ends, Aspen park will ignite east Sherman from Hwy 75 up to Hwy 82 with land development sites for retail, multifamily, and single family developers.” — Roxanne Marquis

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A prime 216-acre mixed-use development is for sale in the booming city of Sherman where technology has ignited a land rush among investors and developers seeking to capitalize on the region's explosive growth. The Aspen Park planned development represents a rare opportunity to build a modern, integrated community catering to the rapidly evolving housing demands fueled by the semiconductor industry's expansion in North Texas. This site is an ideal option for those seeking land for sale in Texas.

Chip Plants Drive Unprecedented Growth

The frenzy surrounding the opportunity to develop properties such as Aspen Park, according to the Dallas Morning News, is directly linked to the multibillion-dollar investments by tech giants Texas Instruments and GlobiTech to construct massive semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Sherman. Dallas-based Texas Instruments is investing up to $30 billion to build four semiconductor fabrication plants, while GlobiTech, a subsidiary of GlobalWafers, is investing $5 billion in a major silicon wafer manufacturing facility. These chip plants are expected to create thousands of high-paying jobs, with Texas Instruments bringing around 3,000 jobs and GlobiTech adding 1,500 jobs. This massive job influx is anticipated to double Sherman's population in the next 5-10 years, driving an unprecedented influx of new residents and skyrocketing housing demand.

Strategic Location and Resources

Sherman's strategic location and abundant resources have made it an attractive site for land developers and businesses alike. The city is near the water-abundant Lake Texoma reservoir, which is crucial for the water-intensive chipmaking process. Additionally, Sherman offers ample land, utilities, and a business-friendly climate that has been cultivated over the years to support large employers. These locational benefits have been pivotal in attracting semiconductor investments to the region, making it a prime spot for those looking for land for sale in Sherman, TX, or Texas real estate for sale.

Stakeholder Perspectives

Key stakeholders have lauded the semiconductor boom in Sherman. "Sherman is on the cusp of transformative growth," said Roxanne Marquis, the commercial real estate broker marketing Aspen Park for sale to developers seeking mixed-use development land for sale. Sherman Mayor David Plyler emphasized the city's long-term efforts to build a business-friendly climate, stating, "Sherman has spent years building a business-friendly climate and laying the groundwork to support large employers. Now, for the second time in less than a year, that investment has paid huge dividends." Tyson Bennet, superintendent at Sherman ISD, highlighted the educational and economic benefits, noting, "This is another step by the state in highlighting Texas as a world leader in economic development, and Sherman is right in the heart of the advanced technology solutions growth."

Tied to President Biden’s CHIPS Act and Supply Chain Resilience

The investments in Sherman are also tied to the broader national priority of bolstering the domestic semiconductor supply chain, supported by the CHIPS Act. This legislation provides incentives to semiconductor manufacturers to build facilities in the U.S., addressing supply chain vulnerabilities exposed by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions. "With the global chips shortage and ongoing geopolitical concerns, GlobalWafers is taking this opportunity to address the United States semiconductor supply chain resiliency issue," said Doris Hsu, Chairman/CEO of GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. “It’s a historic investment of bringing the semiconductor industry back to America,” President Biden said, “So the U.S. will lead the world again in innovation, across the board.”

Masterfully Designed for Modern Living

Aspen Park's master plan, crafted by renowned urban planner Brian Adams of Kimley-Horn in Dallas, envisions a harmonious blend of multifamily residences, single-family homes, townhomes, commercial spaces, and retail establishments. Modeled after sought-after developments like Legacy West in Frisco, the community is designed to foster a dynamic, integrated lifestyle with enhanced amenities and recreational opportunities. This makes it an excellent site for those seeking mixed-use development opportunities, high-density residential land, or commercial development property.

Strategically located near major transportation arteries, including US Highway 82 and Highway 75, Aspen Park offers unparalleled connectivity to the region's burgeoning tech hubs and employment centers. Its location is ideal for those looking for land near major highways and land with infrastructure.

A Rare Investment Opportunity

With a combined density of 7,000 dwelling units, Aspen Park represents a compelling investment opportunity for developers and investors seeking to capitalize on North Texas's booming real estate market. Marquis is actively seeking qualified buyers to acquire either the entire site or portions for development. "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of Sherman," Marquis stated. "Visionary developers have a chance to create a landmark community that will define modern living in this rapidly transforming region."

As the semiconductor industry continues to drive unprecedented growth in North Texas, Aspen Park stands poised to become a premier destination for those seeking to be at the forefront of this transformative era. This site is perfect for anyone seeking land for sale, development land for sale, or real estate investment opportunities in Texas.

About Roxanne Marquis:

Roxanne Marquis is a visionary Texas Broker with extensive experience in commercial real estate and land. She is currently flush with real estate listings of commercial land, mixed-use developments, industrial land, multifamily land, data center land, and ranch/rural land for sale. Private lenders for land and land notes in Texas should contact her directly. Her expertise in strategic acquisitions and development has positioned her as a trusted advisor to developers, investors, and industry leaders. She is committed to the success of everyone she involves herself with.

For more information about acquisition opportunities, visit 8888cre.com or contact:

Roxanne Marquis

email: rose@8888cre.com

tel: 972-805-7587

website: 8888cre.com

Texas Broker: 0688184