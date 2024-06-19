Car Security Systems Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 11.22% to reach US$27.258 billion by 2029
The car security systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% from US$12.951 billion in 2022 to US$27.258 billion by 2029.
The car security systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% from US$12.951 billion in 2022 to US$27.258 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the car security systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$27.258 billion by 2029.
Car security systems are electronic devices outlined to ensure vehicle protection from unauthorized access, vandalism, and theft. They comprise of a control unit, sensors, remote keyless entry and alarms. The control unit analyzes sensor data and triggers alerts, whereas sensors detect dangers like unauthorized entry, impacts, or movement. Alarms can be audible or flashing to alert the owner. Keyless entry permits locking and unlocking convince. Types of car security frameworks incorporate passive, active, and two-way systems. Besides, additional features incorporate engine immobilization, remote trunk release, window shattering detection, GPS tracking, and integration with smartphone apps for remote monitoring of the car.
The car security systems market is driven by rising vehicle theft rates, increasing vehicle value, increasing demand for advanced features like remote start and GPS tracking, stricter government regulations, rising insurance costs, and a focus on connected cars. Governments are mandating basic security features, while insurance discounts encourage the installation of robust systems. The market is additionally developing in emerging nations due to the expanding middle-class population and rise in disposable income among people. The persistent improvement of advanced and user-friendly security solutions for cars contributes to the market's unfaltering expansion.
The market of car security systems is amplified with the launch of new types of products and innovative progression in technology globally, for instance, in June 2022, STMicroelectronics presented a ready-to-use In-Vehicle system-on-chip solution for Secure Car Access Car Connectivity Consortium Release 3 compliant. The system combines a ST secure element with a Java® Card platform and G+D Digital Key® applet, providing increased convenience and security for car users.
Based on the type, the car security systems market is categorized into alarm, keyless entry, immobilizer, central locking, and others. The keyless entry and alarm systems segments are expected to experience significant growth due to their convenience, advanced features, and security improvements. The remote keyless entry systems offer a hands-free, comfortable experience, while advanced alarm systems offer features like perimeter sensors, tilt sensors, and glass-breakage detection. Smartphone integration is also a growing trend, enhancing user experience and allowing remote monitoring and control. Customization options allow car alarms to be tailored to specific needs, allowing for tailored sensitivity and functionalities. Despite core functionalities like immobilizers and central locking, keyless entry and advanced alarm systems are strong contenders for leading the car security systems market growth in the coming years.
Based on Geography, Europe is anticipated to have a major share of the worldwide market of car security systems in the amid of the expected period. Europe's car theft problem has boosted the market for car security systems, driven by the strong automotive industry and stricter safety regulations. Major manufacturers like Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler integrate advanced security features into their vehicles, attracting the market. Insurance companies offer discounts for robust security systems, motivating car owners to invest. The growing adoption of connected cars in Europe raises new security vulnerabilities, prompting the development of advanced features. European consumers, tech-savvy and receptive to remote start, GPS tracking, and smartphone integration, are also receptive to these sophisticated systems.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the car security systems market that have been covered are Penta Security Inc., Maruti Suzuki, TSS Group, Argus Cyber Security, Infineon Technologies, Viper, Tint World, Scorpion Automotive, T-Systems, and Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the car security systems market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Alarm
o Keyless Entry
o Immobilizer
o Central Locking
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Penta Security Inc.
• Maruti Suzuki
• TSS Group
• Argus Cyber Security
• Infineon Technologies
• Viper
• Tint World
• Scorpion Automotive
• T-Systems
• Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
