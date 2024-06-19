Update No. 1: Berlin Barracks / Missing person – death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A3003842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock, Detective Trooper Matt Chin

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: June 13, 2024, at approximately 1216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 124 Calais Rd, Town of Worcester

NAME: Pamela Shover

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, a hiker notified the Vermont State Police that he had located an apparently deceased woman inside a vehicle on a Class 4 road in the town of Worcester. Troopers responded to the location, the end of Hampshire Hill Road, and confirmed the woman was deceased. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim is Pamela Shover, 71, of Worcester.

Her body was brought to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and to provide confirmation of identity.

The death does not appear suspicious, but this investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with relevant information should contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Ms. Shover's dog, Buddy, was found alive with her in the vehicle.

No additional information is currently available.

***Initial news release, 8:55 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance locating missing 71-year-old Pamela Shover. It is reported Pamela suffers from cognitive issues, with additional mobility issues. Pamela may be traveling in her white 2021 Kia Sol bearing VT GFK251 with her small brown dog, "Buddy."

Pamela's vehicle was last seen at her home located on Calais Rd in the town of Worcester on June 4th or 5th, 2024. Her family reported her missing at approximately 1216 hours on Thursday, June 14. While the disappearance is not considered suspicious, there is concern for Pamela's welfare.

Pamela is described as approximately 5 feet 2 inches, approximately 130 pounds (possibly with a recent weight loss resulting in a lesser weight) and has mid length reddish hair. Attached are photos of Pamela, her dog "Buddy", and a likeness of her 2021 Kia Sol. It is unknown what direction Pamela may be driving.

Anyone with information that might help investigators in locating Pamela is asked to call Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -