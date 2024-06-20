An Authentic Japanese Culinary Experiences for Travelers with airKitchen
NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the post-pandemic recovery in 2023, Japan's inbound tourism has begun to reawaken. Concurrently, the irresistible appeal of Japanese cuisine continues to captivate global taste buds, sparking a fresh trend among visitors eager for immersive culinary adventures. Introducing airKitchen: the pioneering platform that fosters cultural exchange through the art of home cooking.
Travelers can now delve into the heart of Japanese gastronomy, learning to craft traditional dishes like Sushi and Udon alongside local hosts in their own homes across Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and beyond. With airKitchen, experiencing the essence of Japanese cuisine is no longer confined to restaurant visits but extends to interactive cooking sessions in the cozy kitchens of Japanese families.
"At airKitchen, we're passionate about fostering cultural exchange through the universal language of food," says Go Nagatsu, CEO. "Our platform seamlessly connects travelers eager to explore Japan's rich culinary heritage with enthusiastic local hosts, creating unforgettable memories and meaningful connections along the way."
airKitchen's user-friendly platform enables travelers to easily browse and book from a diverse array of cooking classes offered in English. Whether it's mastering the art of Tofu dishes in Tokyo or uncovering the secrets of Washoku cuisine, there's something for every culinary enthusiast.
Since its inception in April 2018, airKitchen has welcomed travelers from over 80 countries, each savoring the authentic flavors and warm hospitality of Japanese home cooking. "My chance to have cultural exchange with a Japanese host by making Japanese food together in their home was the most memorable part of my trip," shares Caroline from Hong Kong. "I want to make the recipes I learned there again once I get back to Hong Kong!"
Beyond the tourist hotspots, airKitchen offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in everyday Japanese life, forging connections and gaining insights into the country's rich food culture. From bustling metropolises to serene countryside retreats, travelers can embark on a culinary journey like no other with airKitchen.
"Embrace the essence of Japan through its food," urges Go Nagatsu, CEO. "Join us on airKitchen, and let's cook up unforgettable experiences together!"
For more information and to book your next culinary adventure, visit airKitchen at https://airkitchen.me/.
▼Cooking class Information
Cooking classes in Tokyo
https://airkitchen.me/list/tokyo.php
Cooking classes in Kyoto
https://airkitchen.me/list/kyoto.php
Cooking classes in Osaka
https://airkitchen.me/list/osaka.php
▼airKitchen promotion movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZfiIcnEt_Q
Go Nagatsu
