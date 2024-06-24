Real Estate Broker Silvia Skultety on Why Buying a Foreclosure Home Is a Better Option Than Renting

Foreclosure Deals - One Easy Search

Foreclosure.com has launched a series of video interviews with real estate experts across the US to help home buyers find opportunities in the housing markets.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, preforeclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types. In these videos, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas.Tim recently interviewed Silvia Skultety, the Broker/Owner of Mobile Bay Real Estate in the Alabama market. In that interview, Silvia talks about the option of renting in the short term while deciding if buying is the right option for you. She also talks about the benefits and risks of buying a preforeclosure or foreclosure as opposed to renting, and about what opportunities she expects to see in the Alabama market in the near future. The video featuring Silvia is called "Is Buying a Foreclosure Home a Better Move Than Renting" and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, preforeclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy homebuyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Persons interested in deep insight and unique opportunities in the local residential real estate market can find this helpful series of videos at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at

