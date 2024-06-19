Puscifer the Store Announces Summer Live Music Lineup
Jerome, Arizona Record Store Showcases Eclectic Lineup of International Artists, Including The Body, Dis Fig, Pin Hill Haints, and Mohama SazJEROME, ARIZONA , USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puscifer the Store, an eclectic retailer of new and used vinyl, today announced the schedule for its popular Summer Live Entertainment Series, an annual series of live music, performance art, and other unique acts. Originally launched in the summer of 2022, the Summer Live Music series is returning by popular demand to offer unique live entertainment at Puscifer the Store’s retail and performance space at 140 Main Street in Jerome, Arizona.
On Friday, June 21, Puscifer the Store celebrates the official start of summer with a live performance by sludgecore band Throatpiss and punk protest metal band Bondbreakr, both of Austin, Texas. Tickets to this 18+ show are available on Eventbrite.
On Monday, July 8, spend an evening with the Pine Hill Haints, an American traditional bluegrass/folk/honky tonk/country band from Alabama. The band members describe their unique Southern roots music as "Alabama Ghost Music." This is an all-ages show, and admission is free (donations are appreciated).
On Sunday, July 21, Puscifer the Store welcomes The Body, a U.S.-based experimental metal duo, and Dis Fig, aka DJ Felicia Chen of Berlin, Germany, in support of their collaborative album, Orchards of a Futile Heaven. Oakland, Calif. hardcore band Cel Genesis will open the show. This is an all-ages show. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 day of show. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
On Tuesday, Aug 13, Mohama Saz of Madrid, Spain returns to Puscifer the Store with their Mediterranean Psych Rock sound. This is an all-ages show. Tickets are $18. This will be the last show in Puscifer the Store’s Jerome location before the retailer moves to Cottonwood, Ariz.
For more information on the 2023 Live Entertainment Series, follow Puscifer the Store on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pusciferthestore/, on Instagram at @barbiferjerome, and on Twitter at @barbiferatjerome.
About Puscifer the Store
Puscifer the Store is not your average vinyl retail store, wine-tasting bar, barber shop, and event space. It is the home of Four Eight Wineworks, serving Arizona wine and small plates. The record and clothing store is located at 140 Main Street in beautiful Jerome, Arizona. For more information about Puscifer the band, our namesake, and our online retail offerings, visit https://puscifer.com.
