The UnCommons Returns to Webtoon this Juneteenth

Celebrate Inclusivity and Imagination with Iris and the Weird Enough Team

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Juneteenth, the award-winning webcomic, with over 800,000 readers, The UnCommons is making a highly anticipated return to Webtoon on June 19th, 2024. Created by the innovative mind of Tony Weaver Jr. The UnCommons follows the inspiring story of Iris, an inexhaustible optimist whose mystical eyes show her a vision of the end of the world.

Despite her daunting visions, Iris’ mystical eyes also offer a solution, Iris alone can stop the apocalypse by gathering the four sacred artifacts scattered about the earth by her fallen ancestors.

Packing her bags and running away from home, Iris embarks on a globe-trotting adventure where she encounters The Weird Enough team. Weaving elements from West African, Guatemalan, and Aztec mythology into a unique and cohesive narrative the story explores what it truly means to be uncommon. Iris and her friends embody the strength and beauty found in diverse perspectives and cultures.

Following Tony’s belief in championing diversity, The UnCommons is more than just a comic, it is a celebration of diversity and a testament to storytelling. This story reflects Weaver’s commitment to diversity.

“The UnCommons is a story that champions diversity in fantasy, and uses history as an inspiration to imagine a brighter future,” says Tony Weaver Jr., the visionary behind Weird Enough Productions.

Capturing the hearts of over 800,000 readers and continuing to lead the way for an exciting new world of stories, catch all 27 episodes and join Iris and the Weird Enough team on her heroine adventure by checking out The UnCommons on Webtoon as it makes its return this Juneteenth. And celebrate diversity, resilience, and the power of being truly uncommon.

To read The UnCommons visit Webtoons.

About

Weird Enough Productions is a social impact organization that uses diverse stories to empower young people and the adults who support them. Weird Enough Productions believes if they master media’s ability to uplift people, we can equip a whole generation to change the world. We’re a global collective of creators using media and education to empower young people with a simple idea. As long as you embrace who you are: You’re Never Too Weird, You’re Just Weird Enough.