NFL Legend Emmitt Smith Brings Innovative Shopping Center to Lexington, South Carolina

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is expanding his business acumen beyond the gridiron with an exciting new shopping center project in Lexington, South Carolina. This development by 4 13 Solutions, Inc. promises to be a significant addition to the Columbia Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), with Target anchoring the retail complex.

Strategically positioned along Highway 1, with convenient access to Highway 378 and I-20, the shopping center will be nestled among prominent retailers like Lowes Foods and Publix. Its prime location is poised to become a central hub for retail and community activity in the rapidly growing Lexington area.

"Lexington represents an incredible opportunity for growth," said Emmitt Smith. "4 13 Solutions is committed to creating a retail center that meets the evolving needs of local businesses and residents. This project reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional commercial developments."

David Mosley, Co-Founder and CEO of 4 13 Solutions, added, "We see tremendous potential in Lexington. This shopping center is more than just a collection of stores—it's a strategic investment in the region's economic future."

The Columbia MSA, South Carolina's second-largest metropolitan area, boasts over 837,000 residents and an impressive annual growth rate of 1.78%. Home to six universities and major employers like Target, Amazon, Belk, and Walmart, the region continues to attract innovative businesses and economic opportunities.

This cutting-edge shopping center scheduled for a Fall 2026 opening represents another milestone in Emmitt Smith's diversified real estate portfolio. 4 13 Solutions continues to distinguish itself by delivering high-quality commercial developments that create value for clients and communities.

For further details and rendering of this exciting project, click here.

About 4 13 Solutions

4 13 Solutions combines energy-efficient innovation with extensive commercial real estate development expertise to create customized solutions that reduce energy costs, enhance system efficiency, and support environmental sustainability. Offering services such as electrical construction, datacom, lighting solutions, renewable energy, mechanical solutions, solar battery backup, and response generation, we are committed to delivering tailored results that exceed expectations. To learn more about how we can help you achieve real savings and long-term success, visit www.413solutionsinc.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.