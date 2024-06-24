GoCo Named “Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year” By RemoteTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoCo, a leading provider of innovative HR technology, today announced it has been named “Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year” in the 5th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

GoCo is a modern HR platform designed for small and mid-sized businesses to simplify HR tasks and enhance productivity. GoCo’s mission is to empower HR teams to streamline workflows and focus on building happier, more efficient teams.

Innovative Features for Seamless Remote & Hybrid Work

GoCo’s platform and employee self service tools empower remote workers to manage HR seamlessly from anywhere. The user-friendly workflow builder allows organizations to automate and standardize any HR process, policy, or checklist, and remote workers can start workflows or complete tasks from any device, anywhere.

GoCo makes it simple to navigate organizational structures seamlessly through the interactive org chart and directory. With instant search functionality and real-time updates, remote workers can easily locate team members or departments regardless of physical distance.

The streamlined onboarding experience eliminates paperwork-heavy processes and helps new hires easily enter their information, complete tasks, and sign documents from any device.

GoCo also simplifies benefits administration by offering online enrollment, ACA compliance, carrier integrations, and more. Team members can complete benefits enrollment by comparing plan details, cost, and whether or not to enroll dependents. Employee self-service tools empower remote workers to manage benefits, and the benefits preview feature helps organizations attract talent by showcasing their offerings during recruitment.

Dedicated Client Support and Accessibility

GoCo assigns a dedicated US-based team for every client at each stage of the process and throughout their time as a client. Specialists are dedicated to each facet of the platform and to training, with services including group training, private one-on-one sessions, or training new client administrators. With the mobile app, remote workers can access anything related to HR from anywhere at any time.

Commitment to Automation and Personalization

“Automation and efficiency are key pillars of GoCo's HR capabilities, but we also highly prioritize a personalized approach. Our commitment is to deliver best-in-class solutions and unparalleled customer service to our clients, which means developing tools that HR professionals need to support their remote workforce,” said Nir Leibovich, Co-Founder and CEO at GoCo. “We’re incredibly grateful to RemoteTech Breakthrough for this award and we’ll continue to address the unique needs of our customers, creating experiences and resources that engage remote workers so they can thrive in the modern workspace.”

About RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the remote technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries.

“GoCo stands out as the go-to solution for remote workers seeking a modern, user-friendly, and comprehensive HR platform with an amazing client success team to support them,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “As organizations navigate the challenges of remote work, HR must somehow ensure a unified organizational culture and cultivate connections among workers. GoCo is our ‘Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year’ as they deliver HR simplicity like never before. GoCo empowers both employers and remote employees alike, serving as a backbone for successfully managing people data.”



About GoCo

Founded in 2015, GoCo.io is streamlining the all-in-one HR experience with a modern, user-friendly design and top-rated client support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serving customers nationwide, its mission is to help SMBs spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams. Learn more at GoCo.io

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose