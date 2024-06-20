Newark Arts and Newark City Parks Celebrates Make Music Day

The event will happen during the longest day of the year, celebrating the fact that Newark was selected as an official chapter for the first time in history!

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newark Arts, Arts Ed Newark and Newark City Parks Foundation join the Make Music Day Alliance for the annual Make Music Day celebration with multiple music activations on Friday, June 21, 2024. Make Music Day is a one-day event where free, live musical performances, opportunities to make music and other musical events take place around the world on the longest day of the year. Musical festivities in Newark are part of a global celebration of music making in over 1,000 cities inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique.Newark Arts invites everyone from professional musicians to people who have never picked up an instrument to join in the global music celebration by attending this historic event.Here’s a full list of activitiesLincoln Park - 12PM – 3 PMFree Harmonica Workshop – 12PMHarmonica Class with Yvonnick PreneMake and Shake Percussion Workshop - 1PMFree Bucket Drumming with Thomas PriceHosted by NSA and Link Community Charter School(Instruments and materials will be provided on a first come first serve basis).In collaboration with the Newark School of Arts, visitors can enjoy a free harmonica workshop mob at 12PM and bucket drumming class at 1PM in Lincoln. Each session is led by a teaching artist, and participants will receive a free harmonica, bucket drum, and drumsticks.Military Park - 1PM – 8PMVisit Military Park for free music performances from 1pm – 8pm. Performances will feature a diverse group of artists and musicians. All performances are open to the public and free to attend. List of participating artists to be confirmed.Riverfront Park - 4PM-7PMFree Instrument Demonstration from New Jersey Symphony, 4PMRiverfront is excited to host a special event in partnership with the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players and Keys 2 Success. From 4PM to 5PM, enjoy a free instrument demonstration led by New Jersey Symphony. The evening festivities will begin with a free community sunset concert featuring Keys 2 Success at 5PM, followed by a performance by the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players at 6PM. Bring a blanket or chair and join us in celebrating Make Music Day Riverfront Park. The event runs from 4PM to 7PM, and the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players’s performance is from 4PM to 7PM (the performance is sponsored by TD Charitable Foundation).Mulberry Commons - 5PM – 9PMJoin Newark-based DJs Bunkr. at Mulberry Commons for a special Open Decks – Make Music Day Edition. Experience an eclectic mix of the hottest emerging and established DJs as they spin tracks to celebrate Make Music Day. This vibrant event will close out the global celebration of music with unforgettable beats and rhythms. The festivities will take place from 5pm to 9pm.“This is a very pivotal moment for Make Music Day. For the first time Newark is an official chapter of this historic event. We partnered with Newark City Parks and we are going to bring joy and music to four different parks in the city. It will be fun for all ages and we are very confident that it will be a memorable event,” said Daryl Stewart, the Ambassador of Make Music Day for the city of Newark.Music has been shown to strengthen social connectivity, reduce stress, lower blood pressure, stimulate memory, and is integral to a well-rounded, enjoyable life. By participating in Make Music Day, Newark Arts, Newark City Parks Foundation and The City of Newark encourage every form of music making.National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) members and partners from coast to coast, including Newark Arts will join in their communities’ celebrations of Make Music Day. June 21 is the perfect day to check out a local music store for some gear or to come together and play – whether it’s for the first time or the thousandth.About Newark Arts:As an independent 501(c)(3), Newark Arts is the lynchpin in Newark’s thriving arts ecosystem of 5,000 arts workers, 1,500 artists and the thousands of residents and visitors that we serve. Newark Arts’ mission is accomplished through direct funding and grant distribution to artists, fiscal sponsorship, arts advocacy, creative placemaking, marketing, arts education access, artist professional development, various cultural initiatives, strategic partnerships and major event coordination, with a focus on providing arts access in every ward. For instance, Newark Arts developed the City of Newark Community Cultural Plan, Newark Creates, following 18 months of community engagement. The findings were that for arts and culture to thrive in Newark, three things were required: funding, space and coordination. Newark Arts has continued to execute against Newark Creates as well as our own strategic plan since 2020. NAC recently completed a new 5-year strategic plan and is now poised to help grow Newark as an arts destination that reflects and benefits the community. www.newarkarts.org About Make Music Day:Held annually on June 21, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, over 100 U.S. cities are organizing Make Music Day celebrations, encompassing thousands of concerts nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation, and coordinated by the Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org