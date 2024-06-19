Feid Is Opening the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™️ with a Memorable Show
The multi-platinum Colombian artist will perform at the tournament's opening ceremony in Atlanta on June 20.
“Our goal is to make this CONMEBOL Copa América™️ an unforgettable, vibrant tournament where every fan can feel the greatness, and we are sure that this opening show will help make it happen.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine-time Latin GRAMMY nominee and top international Latin music artist Feid will be the opening act for the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™️ opening ceremony, taking place June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, before reigning continental and world champions Argentina start the tournament by facing off against Canada.
— Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL
Feid will kick off the game with a stellar performance featuring some of his most popular songs and latest hits, and then Canada, managed by Jesse Marsch and including players such as Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Stephen Eustaquio, will make its tournament debut in a match against Argentina, led by Lionel Scaloni and featuring global and South American soccer stars like Lionel Messi, ‘Dibu’ Martinez, and Julian Alvarez.
"Since we began organizing the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™️, we focused on involving and supporting artists like Feid, who represent South America’s passion and dedication,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL. “Our goal is to make this CONMEBOL Copa América™️ an unforgettable, vibrant tournament where every fan can feel the greatness, and we are sure that this opening show will help make it happen.”
Feid is a Colombian musician, composer, and producer known for popularizing Paisa cultural terms like “MOR” and creating a unique audiovisual identity within the urban genre. His way of speaking, singing, and dressing resonates with his fans worldwide. Although he mainly works in reggaeton, he blends a variety of influences into his music, including EDM, Hip-Hop, and Reggae to Rhythm & Blues and Afrobeat, among many other genres.
Currently, Feid is among the most listened-to artists worldwide, with global hits like “Luna,” produced by ATL Jacob. Certified platinum by the RIAA four times, the song has over 1.6 billion streams worldwide and has reached #1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart. This year, Feid has headlined major festivals across Latin America, and his Ferxxoapocalipsis Tour 2024 has been well-received in major cities across the United States and Canada.
Fans who want to attend CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™️ matches can purchase tickets at copaamerica.com.
About the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024
The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América™ 2024 will take place in the United States, with the ten CONMEBOL teams and six guest teams from Concacaf competing for the prize. The two confederations have partnered to co-organize this year’s edition of one of the continent’s most significant tournaments. This is only the second time in the tournament’s history that it will host 16 teams, with the first being the tournament’s 2016 edition, also held in the United States.
The current world champion, Argentina, will take the field alongside the U.S. national team and some of the other biggest football/soccer stars in the world in 32 matches across 10 states between June 20 and July 14, 2024.
Facebook: /copaamerica
Instagram: @copaamerica
Twitter/X: @copaamerica
TikTok: @copaamerica
YouTube: /copaamerica
Khy Labri
LLYC
klabri@llyc.global