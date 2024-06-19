Reviva Labs Director of Education and Training Nancy Reimer to Continue in Role Under Sendayco LLC

Nancy Reimer Sendayco LLC Reviva Labs Logo

DAYTON, OHIO, US, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sendayco LLC is delighted to announce that Nancy Reimer, the esteemed Director of Education and Training at Reviva Labs, will continue in her role following Sendayco LLC’s acquisition of the skincare brand. Nancy’s lasting influence will be crucial in preserving the rich heritage and educational standards that have made Reviva Labs a trusted name in natural skincare for over 51 years.

Nancy Reimer has been a cornerstone of Reviva Labs, bringing unparalleled expertise and dedication to the brand’s educational initiatives. Her commitment to educating both consumers and professionals about the benefits of natural skincare has played a significant role in Reviva Labs' success. Nancy’s efforts have ensured that Reviva Labs remains at the forefront of skincare innovation and knowledge.

"We are thrilled that Nancy Reimer will continue to lead our education and training efforts," said Troy Augustine, President of Sendayco LLC. "Her deep knowledge of natural skincare and her passion for education align perfectly with our mission. Nancy’s continued presence will ensure that our customers and partners receive the same high level of education and support they have come to expect from Reviva Labs."

In her role, Nancy Reimer will oversee the development and implementation of educational programs, training materials, and customer support initiatives. Her continued leadership will facilitate a seamless transition and integration of Reviva Labs into Sendayco LLC, ensuring that the brand’s legacy of excellence and education is maintained.

"I am excited to remain with Reviva Labs and continue my work under the Sendayco LLC umbrella," said Nancy Reimer. "This is a wonderful opportunity to expand our educational reach and introduce even more people to the benefits of natural skincare. I look forward to contributing to our shared success."

About Sendayco LLC:

Founded in February 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leading online retailer of natural products. With brands like Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, and Emily's Naturals, Sendayco LLC provides high-quality, natural solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. For more information, visit www.sendayco.com.

About Reviva Labs:

For over 51 years, Reviva Labs has been a leader in natural skincare, offering safe and effective products sold in major retailers, professional spas, salons, and health food stores worldwide. Known for skincare breakthroughs and innovative natural ingredients, Reviva Labs' products are free from harmful ingredients, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit www.revivalabs.com.