Concrete slab work has begun at the Central and Yellowstone intersection in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Simon Construction and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have begun concrete slab repair work in Cheyenne.

Work will take place near the US Highway 85/Central Ave. and Yellowstone intersection. Work will include slab replacements.

Heavy equipment producing loud noise is required to complete the work. Lane closures are expected.

Work is planned to pause for the duration of Cheyenne Frontier Days in July. The intersection is anticipated to be open throughout the event.

Motorists should expect lane closures and reduced speed limits. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

This project has an anticipated completion date of the fall. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.