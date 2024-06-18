Submit Release
Breaking Up is Hard to Do: Bank-Fintech Partnerships in Times of Stress

Bank partnerships are a critical component of the U.S. fintech ecosystem and infrastructure. Like any relationship, that between banks and fintechs require sustained work and attention as both parties seek to innovate and access new markets together. AFC's latest webinar, led by Davis Wright Tremaine, will address how to approach bank-fintech partnerships, including contractual considerations, respecting regulatory perimeter, choosing the right partner, and technical integration. Subject matter experts will share insight on the nuances of third party relationships, particularly when they begin to sour, and parties must part ways.

Moderator: Bradford Hardin, Partner, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Panelists:

  • Jason Cave, Principal, Piedmont Risk Advisors
  • Dafna Dothan, Chief Risk Officer, Cross River Bank
  • Amy Pugh, General Counsel, Green Dot
  • Ryan Richardson, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Co-hosted by American Fintech Council in collaboration with Davis Wright Tremaine LLP.

