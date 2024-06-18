6/18/24 – APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR KAULUNANI COMMUNITY FORESTRY GRANTS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2024

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR KAULUNANI COMMUNITY FORESTRY GRANTS

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i communities and organizations are encouraged to apply for Kaulunani forestry grants that promote trees in places where people live, work, learn and play. The DLNR Kaulunani Urban & Community Forestry Program is providing support to entities that promote the protection and enhancement of urban and community forests in their community spaces.

Grants will be offered in two categories: General Community, and Arbor Day 2024. Eligible applicants include schools, religious centers, community groups, state and county agencies, and organizations. Projects can comprise community celebrations on or around Arbor Day (Saturday, November 2, 2024), tree plantings and giveaways, tree nursery establishment or capacity building, invasive species management for trees, and more.

Deadline: Monday, July 15, 2024

Grant Awards:

$3,000 – $5,000 (Arbor Day 2024 Grants)

$5,000 – $15,000 (General Community Grants)

Applications are due on or before July 15, 2024. Kaulunani staff will host three online question and answer sessions to provide more detail about these funding opportunities. The first session is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, June 19 at noon. For additional information, please contact Heather McMillen, Kaulunani Program Coordinator, at [email protected].

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Kaulunani Grant Program (Jan.-Sept., 2023)

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/w50pw7tkctbh6vv/AABJz3Tx_cZ_GaXyJkLL2yfva?dl=0

Forestry grant information and to apply:

dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/lap/kaulunani/grants/

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]