Reviva Labs President William Levins will Continue to Oversee Reviva, now as Vice President of Marketing for Sendayco

DAYTON, OHIO, US, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sendayco LLC is pleased to announce that William Levins, the current president of Reviva Labs, will be transitioning to the role of Vice President of Marketing for Sendayco LLC. This strategic move comes as part of Sendayco LLC’s recent acquisition of Reviva Labs, a respected skincare brand with over 51 years of excellence.

William Levins has been a pivotal figure in stabilizing and leading Reviva Labs through challenging times, including the deaths of its founders and navigating the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic. His creative ideas and deep understanding of the skincare industry have been instrumental in the company’s ongoing success. In his new role at Sendayco LLC, Levins will continue to leverage his experience and industry knowledge for Reviva Labs and across Sendayco’s portfolio of brands, including Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, and Emily’s Naturals.

"We are excited to welcome William Levins to our executive team," said Troy Augustine, President of Sendayco LLC. "His forward-thinking leadership and proven track record at Reviva Labs make him the perfect fit for our vision. We are confident that his expertise will significantly enhance our marketing efforts and help us reach new heights."

Levins' transition to Vice President of Marketing aligns with Sendayco LLC’s commitment to integrating the strengths of Reviva Labs while preserving its heritage. This move will facilitate a seamless integration of Reviva Labs into Sendayco LLC’s operations, ensuring continuity and fostering innovation.

"I am thrilled to join Sendayco LLC and take on this new role," said William Levins. "I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of Sendayco’s exceptional brands. This is an exciting opportunity to combine our strengths and continue delivering high-quality, natural skincare products to our customers."

About Sendayco LLC:

Founded in February 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leading online retailer of natural products. With brands like Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, and Emily's Naturals, Sendayco LLC provides high-quality, natural solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. For more information, visit www.sendayco.com.

About Reviva Labs:

For over 51 years, Reviva Labs has been a leader in natural skincare, offering safe and effective products sold in major retailers, professional spas, salons, and health food stores worldwide. Known for skincare breakthroughs and innovative natural ingredients, Reviva Labs' products are free from harmful ingredients, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit www.revivalabs.com.