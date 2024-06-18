Hogeye Launches Farm & Ranch Camera System, Elevates Safety and Security
HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera gives you added control over your electric gate, without the need for a wifi connection.
Wildlife Dominion Management announces the HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System, which enhances security and provides ultimate control over your property gate.STARKVILLE, MS, OKTIBBEHA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildlife Dominion Management is proud to announce the launch of the HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System, a solution designed to enhance security and provide control over a property’s gate access.
Revolutionizing Property Security
The HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System seamlessly integrates with a landowner’s existing electric gate, providing an innovative approach to property security without Wi-Fi. This advanced system empowers landowners to manage and monitor their property remotely, ensuring that only authorized visitors can gain entry.
Key Features:
-Operates without the need for internet access, making it ideal for remote locations
-Grant or revoke property access from anywhere using a smartphone
-Mult-gate management from a single app with unique logins for each user
-No code sharing required which mitigates security risks
-Integrates with any electric gate, remote, or sensor
-Enhanced monitoring with real-time notifications, pictures, and video of gate activity
-Set specific times for gate to open and close
-Available in both AC and solar-powered configuration
Easy to Use
The HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System’s user-friendly design provides peace of mind to landowners. The system is ideal for managing gate access for deliveries, short-term projects, or everyday security, offering the flexibility and reliability landowners want and need.
Product Offerings:
HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera (DC Powered)
24/7 monitoring
Solar Panel with DC Power
Wireless Gate Receiver
AT&T or Verizon Connection ($49/month)
HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera (AC Powered)
24/7 monitoring
AC Power Adapter
Wireless Gate Receiver
AT&T or Verizon Connection ($49/month)
About Wildlife Dominion Management
With over a decade of expertise in designing rugged and reliable camera systems for the harshest environments, Wildlife Dominion Management brings unparalleled innovation to the realm of property security. The HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System is a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier security solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of landowners. Learn more at https://www.hogeyecameras.com/
