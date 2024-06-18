Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,326 in the last 365 days.

Hogeye Launches Farm & Ranch Camera System, Elevates Safety and Security

HogEye Farm and Ranch Camera System Logo

HogEye Farm and Ranch Camera System gives you added security and control over who enters your property.

HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera gives you added control over your electric gate, without the need for a wifi connection.

The HogEye Farm and Ranch mobile app let's you monitor your land

HogEye Farm and Ranch Camera System Mobile App gives you unlimited video surveillance of your ga

Wildlife Dominion Management announces the HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System, which enhances security and provides ultimate control over your property gate.

STARKVILLE, MS, OKTIBBEHA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildlife Dominion Management is proud to announce the launch of the HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System, a solution designed to enhance security and provide control over a property’s gate access.

Revolutionizing Property Security

The HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System seamlessly integrates with a landowner’s existing electric gate, providing an innovative approach to property security without Wi-Fi. This advanced system empowers landowners to manage and monitor their property remotely, ensuring that only authorized visitors can gain entry.

Key Features:

-Operates without the need for internet access, making it ideal for remote locations
-Grant or revoke property access from anywhere using a smartphone
-Mult-gate management from a single app with unique logins for each user
-No code sharing required which mitigates security risks
-Integrates with any electric gate, remote, or sensor
-Enhanced monitoring with real-time notifications, pictures, and video of gate activity
-Set specific times for gate to open and close
-Available in both AC and solar-powered configuration

Easy to Use

The HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System’s user-friendly design provides peace of mind to landowners. The system is ideal for managing gate access for deliveries, short-term projects, or everyday security, offering the flexibility and reliability landowners want and need.

Product Offerings:

HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera (DC Powered)
24/7 monitoring
Solar Panel with DC Power
Wireless Gate Receiver
AT&T or Verizon Connection ($49/month)

HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera (AC Powered)

24/7 monitoring
AC Power Adapter
Wireless Gate Receiver
AT&T or Verizon Connection ($49/month)

About Wildlife Dominion Management

With over a decade of expertise in designing rugged and reliable camera systems for the harshest environments, Wildlife Dominion Management brings unparalleled innovation to the realm of property security. The HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System is a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier security solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of landowners. Learn more at https://www.hogeyecameras.com/

Jack Robertson
Wildlife Dominion
+1 855-464-3935
info@wildlifedominion.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Hogeye Launches Farm & Ranch Camera System, Elevates Safety and Security

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more