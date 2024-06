Hogeye Launches Farm & Ranch Camera System, Elevates Safety and Security

HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera gives you added control over your electric gate, without the need for a wifi connection. HogEye Farm and Ranch Camera System Mobile App gives you unlimited video surveillance of your ga

STARKVILLE, MS, OKTIBBEHA, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wildlife Dominion Management is proud to announce the launch of the HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System, a solution designed to enhance security and provide control over a property’s gate access.Revolutionizing Property SecurityThe HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System seamlessly integrates with a landowner’s existing electric gate, providing an innovative approach to property security without Wi-Fi. This advanced system empowers landowners to manage and monitor their property remotely, ensuring that only authorized visitors can gain entry.Key Features:-Operates without the need for internet access, making it ideal for remote locations-Grant or revoke property access from anywhere using a smartphone-Mult-gate management from a single app with unique logins for each user-No code sharing required which mitigates security risks-Integrates with any electric gate, remote, or sensor-Enhanced monitoring with real-time notifications, pictures, and video of gate activity-Set specific times for gate to open and close-Available in both AC and solar-powered configurationEasy to UseThe HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System’s user-friendly design provides peace of mind to landowners. The system is ideal for managing gate access for deliveries, short-term projects, or everyday security, offering the flexibility and reliability landowners want and need.Product Offerings:HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera (DC Powered)24/7 monitoringSolar Panel with DC PowerWireless Gate ReceiverAT&T or Verizon Connection ($49/month)HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera (AC Powered)24/7 monitoringAC Power AdapterWireless Gate ReceiverAT&T or Verizon Connection ($49/month)About Wildlife Dominion ManagementWith over a decade of expertise in designing rugged and reliable camera systems for the harshest environments, Wildlife Dominion Management brings unparalleled innovation to the realm of property security. The HogEye Farm & Ranch Camera System is a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier security solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of landowners. Learn more at https://www.hogeyecameras.com/