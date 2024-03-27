Elizabeth Tlapek Turbeville, PA-C, Joins Franks Dermatology Team in Little Rock
Franks Dermatology is delighted to announce the addition of Elizabeth Tlapek Turbeville, PA-C, who is joining Dr. Hayden Franks and the team in Little Rock.ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franks Dermatology is delighted to announce the addition of Elizabeth Tlapek Turbeville, PA-C, to its esteemed team. Elizabeth (Liz) brings with her a fervent dedication to addressing and managing the dermatological needs of patients in collaboration with Dr. Hayden Franks, founder of Franks Dermatology.
Originally from Pine Bluff, Liz graduated summa cum laude from Mount Saint Mary Academy in Little Rock. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with High Distinction from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and a Master of Physician Assistant Studies with Honors from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).
Prior to joining Franks Dermatology, Liz honed her surgical skills as a physician assistant in orthopedic surgery. Her experience as a dental assistant, home health aide, and patient care assistant for a plastic surgeon helped mold her into a compassionate and confident provider.
Liz is board-certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and holds licensure through the Arkansas State Medical Board. She is a Diplomate Fellow of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and a proud member of both the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Arkansas Academy of Physician Assistants. Liz and her husband, Trey, reside in Little Rock.
Dr. Hayden Franks and Franks Dermatology warmly welcome Liz to the team and look forward to the expertise and care she will provide for her patients.
About Franks Dermatology
Franks Dermatology, a leading dermatology practice based in Little Rock, Arkansas, is dedicated to offering comprehensive skin care solutions. Under the leadership of Dr. Hayden Franks, the team specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of a wide range of skin conditions, employing the latest in medical advancements and techniques. Franks Dermatology is located in Suite 320 of the Simmons Bank Plaza building at 4220 North Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock. For more information, visit franksdermatology.com.
Michelle Jennings
Operations Manager, Franks Dermatology
+1 501-246-1042
info@franksdermatology.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram