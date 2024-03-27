Elizabeth Tlapek Turbeville, PA-C, Joins Franks Dermatology Team in Little Rock

Elizabeth Tubeville, PA-C joins Franks Dermatology in Little Rock, AR Elizabeth Tuberville, PA-C; Bailey Pollock, PA-C ; Dr. Hayden H. Franks, M.D. at Franks Dermatology Little Rock, AR

Franks Dermatology is delighted to announce the addition of Elizabeth Tlapek Turbeville, PA-C, who is joining Dr. Hayden Franks and the team in Little Rock.