OLIVA GIBBS RANKS AMONG HIGHEST-SCORING BUSINESSES ON INC. MAGAZINE’S BEST WORKPLACES FOR 2024
Oliva Gibbs has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for 2024.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliva Gibbs has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list, which recognizes companies that prioritize their people in meaningful ways. This is the third award that Oliva Gibbs has earned this year, having been previously recognized by Chambers USA Regional Spotlight as one of Texas’ top mid-sized law firms in Energy and Natural Resources law, as well as recognized by Inc. Regionals Southwest for the firm’s rapid growth over the past two years.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from Inc. Magazine. This award is the natural result of the incredible collaboration amongst our partners, associates, and business professionals. We love what we do, and as we continue to grow, we remain committed to continuing to serve our team members with excellence,” states Zack Oliva, Managing Partner of Oliva Gibbs.
Wrote an employee within the survey:
“Oliva Gibbs is not like other law firms. From top to bottom, we work together to achieve goals and see each other as colleagues without the typical hierarchy of a normal law firm. OG truly cares about its employees’ health and well-being by providing a great work-life balance. We work on challenging projects for sophisticated clients and provide substantial personal and professional growth opportunities so that everyone can continue to develop and grow into the person and professional they want to be.”
Brad Gibbs, Partner, emphasized the importance of team member collaboration and energy in driving the firm’s success, saying, “Oliva Gibbs thrives on the collaboration and energy of our team members, and our firm’s success is a testament to their talent and dedication. This recognition confirms that we are on the right path to drive firm growth and that our people truly enjoy what we do and feel valued and respected.”
Oliva Gibbs holds a passion for learning as one of its core values. This commitment is reflected in the investment in development programs such as the Oliva Gibbs Energy Education Series (EES) webinars and an internal training and leadership program named Oliva Gibbs University (OGU).
“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”
Zack Oliva emphasized, “We’ve been named among the top workplaces because of our team —they’re shaping our culture of growth. I am thrilled and honored to work with them every day.”
About the Firm
Oliva Gibbs LLP is a national law firm with offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, and Oklahoma City. Highly skilled oil and gas attorneys anchor a team focused on complex title matters; oil, gas, and mineral transactions; surface use issues; arbitration and litigation; energy contracts; and regulatory and risk mitigation matters. The team includes former landmen and in-house energy executives, as well as attorneys certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm has been recognized as one of Texas’ top mid-sized law firms for Energy & Natural Resources work in the 2024 Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide.
