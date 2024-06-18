Former Union County Resident Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

MAYNARDSVILLE, Tenn. ⎯ The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of

Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Monday’s guilty plea from Phillip Jeremy Carter

in Union County.

Judge Zachary Walden accepted Carter’s guilty plea to two Class E felony counts of tax evasion.

The charges stemmed from underreporting the purchase price of two boats registered at the

Union County Clerk’s Office in 2019. Carter was placed on one year unsupervised probation and

ordered to pay restitution to the State of Tennessee.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers,

aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage

in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano." This plea underscores the

department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jared Effler’s

office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax

fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor

vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws.

The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it

collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees

for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

