MPD Makes Quick Arrests in Navy Yard Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of four Teens involved in an early morning armed robbery.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 12:16 a.m., the victim reported being approached by four suspects while waiting for a ride-share in 1000 block of Half Street, Southeast. One of the suspects assaulted the victim with a handgun and the suspects began removing items from the victim’s pockets. The victim was able to escape and the suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property. The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Responding officers quickly saturated the area and located all four suspects and placed them under arrest. Three firearms were recovered. The victim’s stolen property was also recovered.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, a 12-year-old Juvenile male, a 14-year-old Juvenile male, and a 15-year-old Juvenile male, all of Southeast, DC, and a 13-year-old Juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were charged with Armed Robbery.

CCN: 24092555

###

