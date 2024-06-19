Birchwood Golf & Country Clubhouse

Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Named 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For In West Michigan

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club has been recognized as one of the “2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” in West Michigan by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This prestigious award reflects a testament of the private club’s commitment to creating a positive and fulfilling work environment for its employees. Birchwood Farms is the only country club in northern Michigan to receive the 2024 distinction.

“We are honored to be named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in West Michigan,” said Paul Mazzaro, General Manager of Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club. “Our employees are the heart of our organization, and we are committed to providing them with a fulfilling and rewarding work experience. This award is a testament to our efforts and motivates us to continue to improve and grow as a company,” said Mazzaro.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program recognizes organizations that excel in employee relations, use innovative strategies to motivate employees, and foster a positive work culture. The NABR evaluates companies based on various categories such as employee benefits, communication, work-life balance, education, diversity and more.

“Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club is proud to receive this recognition and will continue to prioritize its employees’ well-being and satisfaction,” says, Brooke Quick, Human Resource Representative. “We look forward to maintaining our position as one of the best places to work in Northern Michigan and will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of its operations,” said Quick.

About the National Association for Business Resources’ Best and Brightest Programs. NABR offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business including workplace culture, wellness initiatives and leadership. https://nationbiz.org.

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club: A private residential country club community located in Harbor Springs, Michigan, the club employs approximately 130 staff. In addition, Birchwood Farms was recently approved for a Sous Chef apprenticeship by the Department of Labor this past June. The northern Michigan club offers its members a wide range of amenities to include golf, pickleball, tennis, bocce, fitness center, dining, hiking, ski trails and heated swimming pools under a variety of memberships. (www.birchwoodcc.com)

For more information about Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club, visit www.birchwoodcc.com or contact Jo Gonzalez at 231 526 2166 x 536.