Troopers Seize Over 138 Pounds of Illegal Drugs in Southern Arizona

Arizona State Troopers continue working hard to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers seized approximately 138.6 pounds of illegal drugs in two separate incidents in southern Arizona.

The first incident occurred after a traffic stop in Yuma County on the morning of June 6th led to a vehicle search. During the search, a trooper located packages of suspected drug contraband concealed in a spare tire. Further investigation revealed additional packages hidden within the vehicle, and a total of approximately 38.6 pounds of fentanyl pills were discovered.

One suspect was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later that day, AZDPS detectives arrested two suspects and served a residential search warrant in the Tucson area following a separate investigation into suspected drug trafficking. Detectives seized approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, and $8,050 in cash.

Both suspects face charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.