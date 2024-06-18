Funding Supports Two Health Programs for the Francophone Community

CANADA, June 18 - Released on June 18, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to provide funding to two key programs that support health and wellbeing for Saskatchewan’s French speaking citizens.

“These programs will improve access to health care for the Francophone community,” Minister Responsible for the Francophone Affairs Branch Laura Ross said. “Providing health services in French better serves our population. This enhances our services, promotes immigration and creates a stronger Saskatchewan.”

The funding provides both programs with steady financial support allowing them to grow and improve with reliable, predictable budgets.

“Supporting the French language and Francophone communities throughout Saskatchewan means investing in French-language services across the board,” Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Federal Minister Randy Boissonnault said. “This funding announcement is giving Fransaskois communities access to the health care they need in the official language they want, resulting in better overall care and improved health care outcomes.”

In Saskatchewan, there are 16,855 people with French as their first language and 52,420 people who speak French that may benefit from both programs:

A new patient accompaniment program operated by the Réseau Santé en français de la Saskatchewan (RSFS) will receive $45,000 in 2024-25, with the amount to be reviewed annually following a new service agreement. The organization will offer interpretation services during medical appointments, ensuring accessible and comprehensive care for approximately 75 patients this year.

A French-language mental health support telephone line offered through TAO Tel-Aide will receive $42,288 in 2024-25, with the amount to be reviewed annually following a new service agreement. This French-language helpline is available to Saskatchewan residents who are experiencing psychological distress or are in need of emotional support. The renewed contract allows the service to continue providing this support.

“We are pleased to see supports continue for our province’s Francophone community,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “A key goal of the Government of Saskatchewan is to seek ways to improve access to health services and this funding continues our progress in that area.”

The funding for these initiatives is through the “Canada-Saskatchewan Agreement on French-language Services 2023-24 to 2027-28”. With this agreement, the Government of Saskatchewan will deliver French-language services that support Saskatchewan’s Francophone community.

"Le Réseau Santé en Français expresses its deep gratitude for investing in these two essential services cherished by the Fransaskois community,” Réseau Santé en Français de la Saskatchewan President Abdoulaye Yoh said. “This timely funding will allow us to continue and strengthen our empathetic listening and accompaniment services, providing peace of mind to Francophones who wish to express their health needs in their mother tongue. The impact of this support extends beyond the health and wellbeing of the individuals involved, benefiting the entire Fransaskois community and, by extension, our province."

For more information about the patient accompaniment initiative, visit: rsfs.ca/EN/Ma-sante/Accompagnement-Sante.

To access the free French-language mental health telephone support line, call 1-800-567-9699.

Visit Saskatchewan’s French website for more information about the province and access other French language services at saskatchewan.ca/bonjour.

-30-

