Northern Virginia Healthcare Construction Experts at Scott-Long Construction Upgrade CT Imaging Lab of North Stafford
Scott-Long Construction recently added another healthcare project to its portfolio after upgrading CT imaging lab suites at healthcare facilities in the region
The goal for our team at Scott-Long Construction is always to ensure that the projects we take on and complete leave a positive mark on our community,”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by continuous innovations and advancements in imaging technology, the medical imaging market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from the recorded $40 billion in 2022 over the next decade.
— John Scott, CEO
Scott-Long Construction has spent decades working with Healthcare facilities and is thrilled to complete its latest project with Mary Washington Healthcare, upgrades to the Northern Virginia CT Imaging Lab at Medical Imaging of North Stafford .
This Spring, the team at Scott-Long Construction, along with RJ Holmes A/E Consultant, began improvements of the imaging center. Contractors and architects completed the work in May. The overhaul of the suites with new CT imaging technology ensure that doctors and patients have access to top-tier facilities that meet the standards Mary Washington Health employs. Over the past four years, COVID-19 has been a major focus in the healthcare industry, but it’s critical that other parts of healthcare, such as cancer screening, are not left behind.
“The goal for our team at Scott-Long Construction is always to ensure that the projects we take on and complete leave a positive mark on our community,” said John Scott, the CEO of Scott-Long Construction. “By upgrading these facilities that encompass the imaging aspect of healthcare, it gives us an opportunity to make sure people in the region have the chance to access top-notch healthcare that could save their lives.”
"Our goal is to make a positive impact on our community through every project we undertake," continues Scott. "By improving healthcare facilities, we are actively part of the healing process by ensuring patients have access to life-saving, top-tier healthcare services."
This project also demonstrated the ability of the team at Scott-Long Construction to work under challenging conditions. The facilities project had to be completed while the building and adjacent spaces were still in use by doctors and patients. The team hopes to be able to work on future projects updating CT imaging labs in the Northern Virginia healthcare system.
Our Mission
We promise to create win-wins through the power of collaboration, expertise, planning, and attention to detail. This is accomplished with a foundational mission to care for our customers' purpose, goals, and perceptions.
About Scott-Long Construction
Scott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and construction industry in the Washington Metropolitan Region since 1961. Our team has completed projects in multiple industries, including healthcare, education, housing, restaurants, car washes, and churches. The longstanding dedication has allowed us to build long-term relationships with many of our clients, often leading to working with them more than once. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.
Cheryl Heppard
Heppard PR & Consulting
+1 248-973-7669
email us here