Donald D. Toldson, Sr. of Florida USA Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree from United Graduate College and Seminary

Donald has been featured on Atlanta Live!, Afro-tainment Television, Gospel Vibes, and numerous other media outlets.

In 2023, iChange Nations recognized Donald as a Modern-Day Hero. The Donald D. Toldson, Sr. Life of Impact Award was commissioned in Donald's name for his commitment to service.

As an international speaker and transformational coach, Donald has helped many individuals and organizations reach their potential.

Donald is a 3x international best-selling author and recently released Life Living Without Limits. Available on Amazon and Kindle.