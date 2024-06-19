Vii

Rising hip-hop and R&B artist VII releases new album heartbreak hotel

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VII Unveils Full R&B Experience in New Album, heartbreak hotel

Rising hip-hop and R&B artist VII drops his highly anticipated studio album, heartbreak hotel, a groundbreaking addition to the rising star’s growing catalog. A clever wordsmith, VII tells a tale of love that weaves through soulful melodies and moody beats. Featuring catchy lyrics, piano riffs, and smooth rhythm, the project captures the spectrum of emotion and delivers a relatable narrative.

A testament to VII's evolution as an artist, heartbreak hotel marks the first work in which he sings on every track. It is the most polished piece in his discography, thanks to the engineering skills of Codename Torino. Intriguing and introspective, it explores the cycles of love through a series of songs that capture the highs, lows, questions, and uncomfortable answers that come with relationships. Situated in a hotel, each track is titled for a different room, a different scene playing out behind each door, every suite holding a different emotional range within. VII reflects on a relationship gone wrong, and wonders if the next will come to fruition. Although it culminates in love, through the process, the couple paints a much different picture, one of pride and insecurities. As things fall apart, VII must recover himself through his vices and decide if it’s worth it to dust himself off and start the cycle again. With 9 of the 16 tracks produced by VII himself, the album showcases his artistic versatility.

“It’s vulnerable and relatable,” VII says. “It’s extremely lyrical and gets stuck in your head. These songs will live with you, like your own life soundtrack.”

Hailing from the West Side of Chicago, VII is a rapper, singer, producer, and mix engineer known for his versatility and attention to detail. Since his early days as a student at Stanford University, he has performed alongside notable artists such as Don Toliver, Jorja Smith, Kali Uchis, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, and more. With over a million total streams across platforms as an independent artist, VII's music spans multiple genres, including R&B, Hip-Hop, Alternative, Pop, Rock, Soul, Jazz, and Afrobeats.

"This album is unlike anything else dropping this year,” VII promises. “Influences aside, it’s a full R&B experience!”

An emotive journey through the phases of love, heartbreak hotel reveals a developed mastery of melodic vocals and clever wordplay. Now streaming on all major platforms, with this release, VII is making a significant impact on music, proving his potential to redefine the landscape of modern hip-hop and R&B.

For more information visit vii73.com