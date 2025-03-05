HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising rap sensation Activis is set to release his highly anticipated new single, “Dead Presidents,” on Friday, March 7th. Known for his effortless flow and ability to balance hard-hitting lyrics with easygoing energy, Activis is set to make a major impact with this release. “Dead Presidents” offers a melodic intro that hooks listeners from the start, blending seamlessly into witty lyrics and smooth beats that reflect the artist’s Houston roots. Laced with clever rhymes and smooth transitions, this song is perfect for unwinding while keeping heads nodding. Activis delivers another laid-back track that promises to resonate with fans and new listeners alike.

Born and raised in Houston, Activis has been making music since childhood, drawing inspiration from local rap legends like Z-Ro and blending it with unexpected influences like Kurt Cobain. His music seamlessly flows between genres, combining elements of rap, hip-hop, and R&B to create a versatile sound. His lyrics are deeply personal, often reflecting on his life experiences and emotions, which guide his creative process. Activis writes based on how he feels in the moment, resulting in music that is both genuine and relatable. As a self-taught artist, Activis has honed his craft through years of dedication, applying everything he’s learned to each new release.

The name Activis embodies his mission to inspire change in the world. His work ethic and commitment to his craft are unmatched, and his music speaks to his personal experiences and ambitions. With a strong support system, including his uncle who acts as both manager and life coach, Activis is ready to take the next steps toward a major distribution deal, solidifying his place as a rising star. His dedication and hard work have already landed him significant opportunities, and with new projects on the horizon, Activis is poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry at large.



Fans of Activis can look forward to the release of “Dead Presidents” on all major streaming platforms on Friday, March 7th.

