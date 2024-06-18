Texas Students Earn Top Awards at the 2024 National History Day Contest
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) proudly commends the achievements of Texas students who participated in the National History Day (NHD) contest held at the University of Maryland from June 9-13, 2024. These remarkable young historians showcased their passion for history, demonstrated exceptional research and presentation skills, and represented Texas with distinction.
Texas History Day (THD) students from cities across Texas, who advanced through school, regional, and state-level contests, competed at the national level. Amidst competition with approximately 2,900 students from 50 states, international schools, and U.S. territories, Texas students shone brightly, impressing judges with their historical analyses and presentations.
Under this year's NHD theme, "Turning Points in History," students explored narratives that offered new perspectives, stories, and ideas. Their dedication and commitment to historical scholarship was evident. TSHA congratulates the following Texas students for their achievements at NHD:
National 2nd Place:
Tori White, Nimitz High School (Houston), “Red Light! Gladys West & the Global
Positioning System,” Sr. Individual Performance.
National 4th Place:
Aliya Ajani, Ambika Nair, Seleste Banks, and Smrithi Guddeti, The Honor Roll School (Sugar Land),
“Invention of the Smallpox Vaccine: The Birth of Mass Vaccination,” Jr. Group Website.
Nora Gillum, Dripping Springs Middle School (Dripping Springs), “Poisoned Pills: How the 1982
Tylenol Scare Became a Turning Point in Consumer Safety,” Jr. Individual Website.
Felicity Fok and Zeviel Pineda, Veteran’s Memorial Early College High School (Brownsville),
“Exposed Wire Leads to Fire: How One Telegram Ignited America's Rise to Power,” Sr. Group Exhibit.
National 5th Place:
Annali Ramirez, Gabriel Ramirez, Jonathan Lewis, and Yashvir Singh Gill, E.F. Green Middle
School (Houston), “From Sea to Shining Sea: The Transcontinental Railroad Redefines the Face of a Nation,” Jr. Group Exhibit.
Grant Gillum, Dripping Springs High School (Dripping Springs), “Fueling Victory: How the Inch
Pipelines Became a Turning Point in World War II,” Sr. Individual Website.
National 7th Place:
Dalinda Hernandez, Stillman Middle School (Brownsville), “The Discovery of the Double Helix: A
Turning Point in Understanding the Structure of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA),” Jr. Individual Performance.
National 8th Place:
Lilith Shue, Young Women’s Leadership Academy (San Antonio), “The Digitalization of Filmmaking:
A Turning Point in Modern Storytelling,” Jr. Individual Website.
National 9th Place:
Austin Thomas and Brycen Gardiner, Baytown Jr. High (Baytown), “The Box That Changed the
World,” Jr. Group Exhibit.
Irish or Irish-American Special Award:
Annali Ramirez, Gabriel Ramirez, Jonathan Lewis, and Yashvir Singh Gill, E.F. Green Middle
School (Houston), “From Sea to Shining Sea: The Transcontinental Railroad Redefines the Face of a Nation,” Jr. Group Exhibit.
Junior Outstanding Entry from Texas:
Mia Espinosa and Theodore Espinosa, Stell Middle School (Brownsville), “The Creation of the
Hydrogen Bomb: A Threatening Existence for Humanity,” Jr. Group Website.
Senior Outstanding Entry from Texas:
Shrivam Tripathi, Swathi Paramehwar, and Siya Tripathi, Plano East Sr. High (Plano), “Operation
Mincemeat: Saving Lives from Beyond the Grave,” Sr. Group Documentary.
Showcases selections:
Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History displayed 58 exhibits on Wednesday, June 12, one from each affiliate (state) and Texas was represented by Rece Barlow’s Jr. Individual Exhibit, “Through the Eyes of Nimitz- The Battle of Midway, A Turning Point in WWII,” from Marathon Junior High (Marathon).
On Wednesday, June 12, Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture featured 16 documentaries including Tisha Sinha’s Jr. Individual Documentary, “When Words Fail Music Speaks: Nina Simone’s Social Reform for Civil Rights,” from Otto Middle School (Plano).
“Participating in the National History Day National Contest in 2024 is a special honor,” said NHD Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “As the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary, the students at the National Contest witnessed history. They have shown an incredible level of critical thinking, analysis, and research skills that will benefit them beyond their participation in NHD. I am proud of the students’ achievements this contest year and look forward to how they apply the skills they developed during their research to their future careers and lives.”
These achievements at the NHD contest and participation in showcases are a testament to the dedication and passion of Texas students, and the support provided by educators, parents, and mentors. TSHA expresses its gratitude for their invaluable contributions in nurturing young historians and fostering an appreciation for Texas's heritage.
About National History Day (NHD)
NHD is a non-profit organization based in College Park, Maryland, that seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. The NHD Contest was established in 1974 and engages more than half a million students annually in conducting original research on historical topics. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Projects compete at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. NHD is sponsored by the 400 Years of African American History Commission, The Better Angels Society, the Bezos Family Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Behring Global Educational Foundation, and the National Park Service.
About Texas History Day (THD)
Texas History Day (THD), sponsored by the Texas State Historical Association (tshaonline.org), is an affiliate of NHD. THD is a yearlong education program that culminates in an annual state-level history fair for students in grades six through twelve. It provides an opportunity for students to demonstrate their interest and knowledge of history through creative and original papers, performances, documentaries, web sites, or 3D exhibits.
During the year, students research and produce a History Day entry, the results are presented at one of the 19 regional competitions in early spring. Some students advance to the state competition in April in Austin, or even to the national contest held each June at the University of Maryland. At each level, outstanding achievement is recognized through certificates, medals, trophies, or monetary awards.
As many as 50,000 young Texans are involved in the program at the regional and state level annually. More than 940 students participated in THD in 2024, and 74 students will represent Texas at NHD this year.
Raymond DeVuono
Texas State Historical Association
+1 512-471-2600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram