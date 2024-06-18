Statement From Secretary of State Wes Allen on Today's Biden Immigration Executive Order

"Today, Biden issued an EO to offer mass amnesty to illegal immigrants currently residing in our country. Couple this with his previous voter registration EO and it is clear that Biden is attempting to win the upcoming election, not by winning over legitimate American voters, but by attempting to legitimize illegal immigrants. He won’t stop with this EO. He will keep attempting to dilute the power of the vote of legal Americans. Biden and his administration are radical and lawless."

-Secretary of State Wes Allen

