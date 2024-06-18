The Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Will Begin a Series of Public Hearings on July 13th

ILLINOIS, June 18 - Chicago, IL—As we celebrate Juneteenth, the State of Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC) announces the first of a series of public hearings it will host to discuss reparatory actions for Black Americans in Illinois who are descendants of American Chattel Slavery. This initial hearing will take place in Chicago on Saturday July 13th at Kennedy-King College and will feature expert speakers who will present the intergenerational impact of enslavement, racial terror, political disenfranchisement, and ongoing racial discrimination. Subsequent hearings will occur throughout Illinois.





The ADCRC is committed to gathering diverse perspectives from the public to shape recommendations for tangible actions toward justice and restitution. These public hearings are crucial for understanding the varied experiences and impacts of historical and systemic injustices faced by Black Americans in Illinois. "A critical first step in the work of the ADCRC is collaborative public engagement which includes both educating and hearing from the public concerning the ongoing impacts of slavery, along with the need to employ reparative justice strategies for American Descendants of Slavery," said Marvin Slaughter, Jr., ADCRC Chair. "The Commission will be taking a holistic approach to gain knowledge to inform our task of making recommendations that address disparities present in our community as a result of slavery and its vestiges."





The hearing in Chicago will feature notable speakers including Chairman Fred Hampton, Jr., Dr. Daniel Davis, Dr. Peter Cole, Assistant Majority Leader Representative Kam Buckner, Paul Harper, Ed Davis IV, Ariel Denay, Karl Brinson, Christian Harris, and Marlon Watson.





ADCRC's Mission: The African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission, authorized by 20 ILCS 405/405-540, aims to:

• Preserve African American neighborhoods and communities.

• Build and develop vocational centers for People of African Descent-Citizens.

• Ensure proportional economic representation in all State contracts.

• Advocate for the creation and enforcement of an Illinois Slavery Era Disclosure Bill.





These public hearings are a pivotal step towards acknowledging past wrongs and promoting reconciliation and equity for Black communities in Illinois. The insights and testimonials gathered will be instrumental in developing comprehensive reparations proposals to be presented to policymakers and relevant stakeholders.







