Texas Cannabis Round Up Announces Third Annual Event
This event provides a unique platform for stakeholders across the industry to come together, share knowledge, and collaborate on driving the future of cannabis in Texas.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Cannabis Round Up is proud to announce its third annual event, set to take place on August 1, 2024, at the Longhorn Icehouse in Dallas, Texas. This highly anticipated gathering promises to bring together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, advocates, and lobbyists to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities in the Texas cannabis industry.
— Daulton O’Neill, Event Organizer
The Texas Cannabis Round Up has become the premier networking event for the state’s cannabis industry. This year’s event will showcase cutting-edge products and services from some of the most innovative companies in the sector.
The official lighting Sponsor FOHSE added “The FOHSE team is proud to announce we are the exclusive lighting partner for the Texas Cannabis Round-Up on August 1st. We are excited to play a significant role in advancing cannabis policy and normalization in Texas through our expertise in cultivation. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and advocates who share our commitment to excellence in cannabis cultivation and beyond.
Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, founder of Weed And Whiskey TV shared “We are excited to be the media sponsor for the 3rd Texas Cannabis Roundup. In fact, we’ve entered into negotiations with Green Light Events, who puts on the TCR, to be the exclusive media sponsor for the next five years. “ I’ve seen the growth of this event over the past three years. Biggest event in Texas and by 2027, one of the biggest in the country.”
Event Details:
• Date: August 1, 2024
• Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
• Location: Longhorn Icehouse, 1901 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220
Highlights of the Texas Cannabis Round Up 2024:
• Speakers: Mike Howard, Antonio Swad, Chelsie Spencer, Dr. Antonio Rozier, Jerry (J-Man Joyner, Austin Z. Professor Richard Cheng, Ceelow The Hooker, Kim Flores & More.
• Corporate partners: FOHSE, DREAMZ Investments, Flex Payment Solutions
"We are thrilled to host the third annual Texas Cannabis Round Up," said Daulton O’Neill, Event Organizer. "This event provides a unique platform for stakeholders across the industry to come together, share knowledge, and collaborate on driving the future of cannabis in Texas. We look forward to an exciting day of learning, networking, and growth."
In addition to the Roundup, the event organizers have partnered with Heathway Education for a Cannabis-based CE elective for Texas healthcare professionals. You can learn more about the healthcare professionals class here: www.healthwayeducation.com
Registration: For more information and to register, please visit www.texascannabisroundup.com.
Sponsorship Opportunities: A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking to gain visibility and connect with key industry players. Interested parties can contact our sponsorship team at info@texascannabistv.com for more details.
About Texas Cannabis Round Up: The Texas Cannabis Round Up is an annual event dedicated to fostering the growth and development of the cannabis industry in Texas. Through education, collaboration, and advocacy, the event aims to support the industry’s advancement and promote its benefits to the community.
