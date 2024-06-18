Governor Abbott Announces $10,000 Reward For Information On Round Rock Shooting

TEXAS, June 18 - June 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in the shooting that killed two individuals and injured fourteen others during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock on Saturday.

"Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy this past weekend that took the lives of two innocent Texans and injured fourteen other victims at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is deploying our full support to local law enforcement to ensure those involved in this heinous crime are found and brought to justice. I encourage Texans with information relating to this crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. With your help, we will capture these criminals and put them behind bars."

In addition to the state reward, Williamson County Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering $5,000, bringing the total reward amount up to $20,000.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law, and you could earn up to the $20,000. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive.