Province encouraging Islanders to try out an EV this summer

CANADA, June 18 - Residents can try out an electric vehicle (EV) in communities across the province this summer.

The province is once again partnering with Safe Drivers PEI on the EV Experience Tour. At these events, Islanders have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle. New model EVs will be available to drive, including the Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck, Kia Soul EVs, Kia Niro EVs and Kia EV6.

“Many Islanders have shown increased interest in owning electric vehicles, but we know some folks are still hesitant. It’s a big change and we need to dispel some myths about electric vehicles. These drive opportunities will help anyone on the fence to get a feel for driving an EV and our staff can help answer any questions they may have.” - Environment, Energy, and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Representatives from the Office of Net Zero will be on location during the EV Experience Tour to answer any EV-related questions, as well as to share information about government rebates and incentives on electric vehicles. Islanders who buy a new, fully electric vehicle may be eligible for up to $10,750 off the purchase price with the federal government incentive of $5,000 and the PEI Universal EV and Charging Incentive of $5,750. Government will offer $3,250 off a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Rebates are also available on used EVs.

Safe Drivers PEI is a leader in driver training in Prince Edward Island and is also working to reduce its carbon footprint. The company introduced the Electric Driver Training Vehicle Project in May 2023, and through collaboration with the federal and provincial governments has since added 10 EVs to their fleet.

“Islanders still have many questions about electric vehicles. There are many myths about range, charging, and maintenance, and we believe the best way to bust them is to put islanders in the driver's seat,” said Eric Brookins, General Manager of Safe Drivers PEI. “This year's EV Experience Tour will provide more opportunities for Islanders to try out electric vehicles and have their questions answered.”

Those who participate in the EV Experience Tour are welcome to enter a draw to win an e-bike. EV Experience Tour dates and more information about the EV rebates and incentives offered on PEI can be found at PEINetZero.

