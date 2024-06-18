California Supreme Court Upholds Murder Conviction, Rejects Batson/Wheeler Claim

(Subscription required) A divided California Supreme Court on Monday upheld the death penalty conviction of an Alameda County carpet cleaner accused of killing a customer in 1996, rejecting arguments that the prosecution improperly excluded Black women from the jury.
