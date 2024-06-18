Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,322 in the last 365 days.

SkyView Partners launches industry's first banking indices, empowering advisors & clients with transparent benchmarks

WAYZATA, MINNESOTA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyView Partners announced the launch of two pioneering banking indices today. The SkyView Indices track domestic banks' average interest rate paid on checking and savings accounts, an industry first. Aiming to increase transparency within the banking sector, the indices will help financial advisors and their clients maximize interest income by benchmarking their interest rate yield to the SkyView savings and checking indices.

The SKYVIEW U.S. National Average Checking Interest Index (BNKCHX) tracks the national average interest rate paid on domestic checking accounts. As of June 1, 2024, the national average paid on checking accounts is 0.07%. Meanwhile, the SKYVIEW U.S. National Average Saving Interest Index (BNKSAV) provides insight into the average rate paid on domestic savings accounts. As of June 1, 2024, the national average paid by FDIC member banks on savings accounts was 0.46%.

Scott Wetzel, JD, CEO & co-founder of SkyView Partners and SKYVIEW 1, pronounced, “Historically, the banking sector has lagged behind the wealth and asset management industries as it pertains to interest rate transparency and benchmarking. Depositors should be able to benchmark their current interest rate relative to national averages.”

The SkyView Indices are sourced, generated and analyzed using a proprietary process. By comparing checking and savings interest rates with trailing and annual performance, the indices provide advisors and their clients insight into cash yield expectations, further supporting informed financial decision-making.

“We operate under the belief that depositors and investors should be able to grow their assets with the most up-to-date information available. That starts with reporting bank interest performance in the same way that any asset manager’s performance is reported,” added Wetzel.

The SkyView Checking (BNKCHX) and Savings (BNKSAV) Indices are available on Bloomberg, Reuters, and Morningstar.

About SkyView Partners
SkyView is a Wayzata, Minnesota and Los Angeles, California-based investment bank and specialty lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A endeavors of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView offers listing services via the Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (www.APBOE.com), M&A consulting from a wealth management industry dedicated investment banking team, and access to bank financing through a national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders (www.skyview.com). SkyView's Synchronized M&A Solutions® provides financial advisors with a cohesive and efficient experience to implement and execute their M&A initiatives. More recently, SkyView launched SKYVIEW 1 (www.skyview1.com), a consumer banking application available exclusively through financial advisors.

Macy Mayfield
SkyView Partners
+1 866-567-6282
macy.mayfield@skyview.com
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

SkyView Partners launches industry's first banking indices, empowering advisors & clients with transparent benchmarks

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more