SKYVIEW PARTNERS RELEASES 2021 FINANCING REPORT
$500 Million in Funding M&A Financing Structure Witnesses Substantial Change from Historic Norm Advisor Financing Continues to Boast Strong Credit MetricsWAYZATA, MN, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyView, a specialty lender and investment bank dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A initiatives of independent and registered investment advisors, has released its 2021 Financing Report detailing the performance of SkyView’s advisor financing portfolio since inception. In addition, SkyView has now surpassed $500 million in funding, with over $200 million funded in 2021.
SkyView continues to utilize a conventional (non-SBA) structure with a significant percentage of borrowers. Approximately ninety-two percent of borrowers funded via a conventional structure. Based on the solid performance of SkyView’s advisor financing portfolio (zero loan loss and zero payment delinquencies since inception), SkyView’s bank partners have not required funding through a government-guaranteed SBA loan.
Another highlight from the report states transactions with one-hundred percent bank financing were employed in seventy percent of wealth management deals. This financing structure marks a significant change from the historic advisor M&A deal structure that entailed a combination of buyer equity and seller note.
SkyView’s portfolio continues to boast strong credit metrics. Average debt service for the portfolio remains in excess of 1.7x in addition to average loan to value falling under fifty percent. Each transaction type (internal succession, external acquisition, and existing loan refinance) yields different credit metrics. Yet, debt service coverage and loan to value for each category fall within a close range.
SkyView borrowers continue to appreciate solid EBITDA of approximately forty-eight percent. This level of available EBITDA substantiates the strong debt service coverage ratio witnessed by SkyView’s advisor financing portfolio.
As advisor M&A continues to accelerate with substantial year-over-year growth, the performance of SkyView’s advisor financing portfolio bodes well for attracting more capital to continue to perpetuate the increase in M&A activity.
About SkyView
SkyView is a Wayzata, Minnesota, and Manhattan Beach, California-based investment bank and specialty lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A endeavors of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView offers listing services via the Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (www.APBOE.com), M&A consulting from our investment banking team, and access to bank financing through a national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders (www.skyview.com). SkyView’s Synchronized M&A Solutions™ provides financial advisors with a cohesive and efficient experience to implement and execute their M&A initiatives.
