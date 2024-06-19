Simple Forwarding Introduces New SmartShip Program: A Strategic Response to Amazon's Inbound Placement Fees

Program helps sellers avoid inbound placement fees without excessive shipping expenses

MONROE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the recent changes in the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Inbound Placement service fees, Simple Forwarding is proud to introduce SmartShip for Amazon Sellers, a new program designed to help e-commerce sellers navigate the complexities of inventory management while reducing costs.

With the introduction of the new fees, many Amazon sellers found themselves with skyrocketing costs that cut into profit margins. This, combined with the recent increases in shipping costs, has sellers looking for ways to minimize their Amazon fees. Simple Forwarding's SmartShip for Amazon Sellers program offers a consultative approach to minimizing these fees while enhancing logistical efficiencies.

SmartShip provides tailored routing solutions that take into account not only the inbound placement fees but also overall shipping costs and operational needs.

Currently, sellers can split their shipments to multiple locations to minimize or avoid the Inbound Placement fees. However, this can result in significantly higher, often doubled, shipping costs. The SmartShip program helps sellers identify the most beneficial locations, avoiding Inbound Placement fees and simultaneously optimizing shipping costs to achieve a lower overall cost-per-unit.

Simple Forwarding goes beyond traditional logistics by working closely with Amazon sellers to tailor solutions that meet their unique business needs. "Our goal is to empower sellers with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their logistics strategies," said Abe Orgel, Head of International Logistics for Simple Forwarding. "SmartShip for Amazon Sellers is not just about reducing costs—it's about optimizing your entire supply chain for maximum efficiency and effectiveness."

About Simple Forwarding

Simple Forwarding combines smart logistics with a focus on customer success, streamlining the supply chain for on-time delivery. As your partner, we remove the complexities of shipping, managing every shipment with care from start to finish. This approach lets you focus on growing your business while our team ensures a smooth, worry-free logistics experience. Trust us for straightforward, smart shipping solutions that support your success every step of the way. For more information visit www.SimpleForwarding.com.

