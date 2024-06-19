Canada Awaits Celebrating Canada Day

Celebrate Canada Day on July 1 with Canada Awaits and other songs at SongsAboutCanada.ca by CW & the Motormen, also on Spotify, YouTube, Apple, Tidal & more.

The songs describe Canadian work-life, our towns, cities and love for the outdoors. Skiers, canoeists, cyclists, hockey players will recognize the imagery.” — Songwriter CW

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate Canada Day on July 1 with Canada Awaits and other songs at SongsAboutCanada.ca offering a musical trip across Canada and streaming in more than 100 countries. Also on our Spotify Canada Day playlist here. Enjoy:Canada Awaits - for skiers, canoeists, pond hockey players, hikers;Canada-Give a Cheer! - an inside and outside view of Canadians;Island Home in the Salish Sea - cycling spectacular Vancouver Island;Winnipeg to Onanole - no life and music like it;Calgary - Yahoo!;Saskatchewan to Peggy’s Cove - for the folks that put food on our table;Mitch the Motorman - about an oilpatch guy's dream gal;Save Me From McJesus - playing defence against Canada's best hockey player!Canada Awaits and other songs are streamed in the U.S., Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Mexico, Brazil and many more.On July 1, check out Spotify, YouTube, etc or SongsAboutCanada.ca for all the best Canadian songs, and give a cheer for Canada!Or simply Google CW & the Motormen. The songs will have you cheering all day long!

Canada Awaits