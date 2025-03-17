The Cougars Tale Celebrates 1925 Stanley Cup Winners

Visit SongsAboutCanada.ca

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new song - The Cougars Tale - by CW & the Motormen is a celebration of the Victoria Cougars hockey team winning the Stanley Cup in 1925, a best-of-five series against the Montreal Canadiens."The Cougars Tale celebrates an amazing achievement by a west coast team winning the Stanley Cup in a mild climate on early artificial ice. It's an important part of Canadian history and culture," says songwriter CW.The Cougars were part of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and were the last non-NHL team to win the cup. The games were played in Victoria and Vancouver in arenas with artificial ice. The WHL dissolved and the Cougars were moved to Detroit evolving into the Detroit Red Wings.The Cougars Tale tells the story of the game played on the west coast beside the Salish Sea. The song captures the spirit of the Cougars and honours their legacy on the west coast, as revealed in the lyrics:"January north winds blow, blanket fields with snow,A west coast wonderland we rarely know,Families skating on the ponds, with sticks and jerseys onA legacy from Cougars long ago""Montreal took up the call, no better to be foundA best of five would capture hockey’s crownA spectacle of speed and skill, a test of iron willThousands came to cheer from all around"Two past members of the Winnipeg Falcons - Frank Fredrickson and Haldor Halderson – were on the Cougars and previously won Canada’s first Gold medal for hockey at the 1920 Olympic games in Antwerp, Belgium."The Cougars built to win, Olympic stars withinTwo Falcons winning Canada’s first goldPracticed day and night, preparing for the fightOn artificial ice for the show"CW & the Motormen’s previous song “Fly Falcons Fly” tells the story of the Winnipeg Falcons hockey team, comprised mostly of the sons of Icelandic immigrants. The team overcame discrimination to represent Canada at the Olympics.The Cougars Tale, Fly Falcons Fly, Forever Blue and White and other songs about hockey and life in Canada are available at SongsAboutCanada.ca , as well as Spotify, YouTube and more.Visit SongsAboutCanada.ca for a uniquely Canadian experience.

