Automotive Defense Specialists Announces New Post Explaining Bureau of Automotive Repair Citation Process
Automotive Defense Specialists is proud to announce a new post on the citation process from California's Bureau of Automotive Repair.
It's a smog shop's right to appeal a Bureau of Auto Repair citation, but they should think twice before trying to do it alone.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of best-in-class defense attorneys focused on auto repair technicians and shop owners at https://www.automotivedefense.com/, is proud to announce a new post explaining the basics of the Bureau of Automotive Repair citation process. Smog testing technicians and auto repair shop owners might try to appeal a citation on their own. As the post explains, however, working with an attorney may increase the opportunity for a successful appeal.
"It's a smog shop's right to appeal a Bureau of Auto Repair citation, but they should think twice before trying to do it alone," said lead attorney William Ferreira from Automotive Defense Specialists. He continued, "The BAR will have a skilled lawyer to defend their case. It's important to get an attorney to have equal footing in court. We can balance the scales and support a smog tech or auto shop owner in court."
The new post focused on the basics of how to manage a Bureau of Automotive Repair Citation can be reviewed at https://automotivedefense.com/2024/05/29/understanding-bar-citations-what-happens-if-you-get-one/. A smog technician ready to appeal a citation from the Bureau of Auto Repair may find the process more complicated than expected. Automotive Defense Specialists can help walk a technician through the situation and make a clear appeal case in court. The law firm supports professional smog-testing technicians and small mom-and-pop auto repair shops against actions from California's powerful regulatory agency, the Bureau of Auto Repair. The post explains that failing to address a Bureau of Auto Repair citation can result in fines, license suspension, or revocation.
For even more information, the smog-testing and repair community can review a newly updated "resource page" on these issues at : https://automotivedefense.com/tag/bureau-of-automotive-repair-citation/. Indeed, the complexity of the citation system can also be viewed in an official YouTube video at https://youtu.be/7flFHvrSKVI. The lay reader will quickly see, as the post explains, that the complexity is so vast that hiring an experience lawyer may be the only solution.
BUREAU OF AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR CITATION MAY SET SMOG SHOPS UP TO FAIL
Here is the background on this release. A letter from the Bureau of Auto Repair can be an unexpected problem. Diligent and compliant-focused smog testing technicians may need to see how the issue happened. Appealing without legal representation may not go how an auto shop owner expects. The accused may be innocent of charges but may not be able to properly defend against the evidence brought by the BAR. The best approach could be to contact a lawyer with the expertise to address a Bureau of Automotive Repair citation before an appeal is lost.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and suspensions. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Defense Letter from the Bureau of Auto Repair. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
