Aker BioMarine signs a strategic partnership agreement with Brenntag Specialties for Southeast Asia
LYSAKER , NORWAY, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aker BioMarine is excited to announce the official signing of a distribution agreement with Brenntag Specialties, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution.
“This new strategic partnership with Brenntag Specialties is significant in our efforts to serve the Southeast Asia market by offering innovative solutions backed by scientific research,” said Ross Norris, General Manager Asia Pacific, Aker BioMarine. “Brenntag's extensive network and expertise will help bring our products to a broader audience, while making a positive impact on the health and vitality of consumers across Southeast Asia."
“We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with Aker BioMarine who sets sustainability and health at the heart of their values. Aker BioMarine solutions are innovative, clinically proven, and have multiple health benefits and we will use all our expertise and capabilities to bring these complementary solutions to our customers and consumers across Southeast Asia. This agreement reinforces Brenntag Specialties’ complementary medicines offering in Southeast Asia and affirms our focus on pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions across the APAC region,” said Romain Girard, Regional President, Pharma Asia Pacific, Brenntag Specialties.
