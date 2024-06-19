Proficio’s VP of Marketing, Jen Ferguson, Named to Channel Insider’s 2024 Channel Marketing Leaders 100 List
Ferguson Instrumental in Fostering Expansion of Proficio’s Microsoft PartnershipCARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proficio®, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced that Channel Insider, a TechnologyAdvice brand, named Jen Ferguson, Proficio’s Vice President of Marketing to its inaugural Channel Marketing Leaders 100 list. This list recognizes 100 of the most strategic IT channel marketers supporting the growth of their organization’s North American IT channel partner programs.
To be recognized as a Channel Marketing Leader, an individual must work collaboratively with their colleagues, peers, and of course partners - in order to establish and maintain industry-wide trust, uphold messaging and engagement standards, and consistently demonstrate value through partnership.
At Proficio, Ferguson oversees the company's marketing initiatives, effectively driving success through a 100% channel sales model. This approach has significantly contributed to the ongoing growth and success of our partners. In addition to her role as the VP of Marketing, Ferguson also leads the company’s Microsoft Partner Alliance.
“Jen brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the organization,” says Brad Taylor, cofounder and CEO of Proficio. “Her deep knowledge of the channel and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in the growth of our Microsoft partnership and channel.” “We are delighted to see her successes and dedication recognized on the Channel Insiders 100 Channel Marketing Leaders list.”
“I am honored to be recognized by Channel Insider among such distinguished industry leaders. This acknowledgment is a testament to the incredible team at Proficio and our partners, who continuously strive to innovate and drive success within the channel," says Ferguson.
Prior to joining Proficio, Ferguson, who is also a six-time recipient of CRN’s Women of the Channel award, served as Head of Global Partner Programs and Partner Marketing for BlueVoyant. There she led the channel program and partnership marketing strategies throughout a period of aggressive growth and expansion and played a critical role in the establishment and success of BlueVoyant’s worldwide channel.
“Channel Insider is committed to enabling those who tirelessly support the advancement of their organizations’ channel programs, such as those recognized on the CML 100 list,” said Rob Bellenfant, CEO of TechnologyAdvice. “Through this annual list, we will be providing best in class IT organizations yet another way to ensure customer and partner visibility and provide the individuals responsible for their organizations’ channel growth access to industry leading solutions.”
The full 2024 Channel Marketing Leaders 100 list can be found on www.channelinsider.com.
About TechnologyAdvice
TechnologyAdvice delivers access to a global audience of over 100 million highly engaged technology buyers through its network of 20+ digital media brands and over 500 global team members, representing 12 languages and presence in the US, the UK, Singapore, and Australia. Notable brands such as TechRepublic, eWeek, and Channel Insider contribute to the 10+ million monthly individual readers who engage the TechnologyAdvice ecosystem.
www.technologyadvice.com
About Proficio
Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service provider that helps prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to cyber-attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for MDR services annually since 2017, Proficio’s experts provide 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. www.proficio.com
