Sendayco LLC Acquires Natural Skincare Brand Reviva Labs

Sendayco LLC Reviva Labs Logo

We are thrilled to welcome Reviva Labs into the Sendayco family, Reviva Labs' longstanding commitment to natural skincare aligns perfectly with our values and vision.” — Troy Augustine

DAYTON, OHIO, US, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sendayco LLC, a rapidly growing leader in the natural and consumer products market, proudly announces the acquisition of Reviva Labs, a renowned skincare brand with over 51 years of excellence. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Sendayco LLC's mission to expand its portfolio and offer high-quality, natural skincare solutions to a broader audience.

Founded in February 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC has quickly become a significant player in the natural consumer products industry, with its brands Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, and Emily's Naturals gaining widespread popularity, particularly through online platforms like Amazon. Under the progressive leadership of President Troy Augustine, Sendayco LLC is committed to providing innovative and effective beauty products that cater to the diverse needs of its customers.

Reviva Labs, established in 1973, has earned a stellar reputation for its pioneering approach to natural skincare. With a legacy of excellence and a loyal customer base, Reviva Labs' extensive range of products, known for their efficacy and quality, will complement Sendayco LLC's existing offerings and strengthen its market position.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reviva Labs into the Sendayco family," said Troy Augustine, President of Sendayco LLC. "Reviva Labs' longstanding commitment to natural skincare aligns perfectly with our values and vision. This acquisition allows us to combine our innovative approach with Reviva's rich heritage, delivering even greater value to our customers."

Reviva Labs will continue to operate under its well-respected brand name, now strengthened by Sendayco LLC's extensive resources and network. Key leadership from Reviva Labs will remain in place, ensuring the brand’s heritage and valuable industry connections are preserved.

To enhance operational efficiency, manufacturing and distribution will be consolidated into Sendayco’s existing operations in Dayton, Ohio. This move will streamline production and logistics, ensuring quicker delivery and improved service for customers.

About Sendayco LLC:

Founded in February 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leading online retailer of natural products. With brands like Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, and Emily's Naturals, Sendayco LLC provides high-quality, natural solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. For more information, visit www.sendayco.com.

About Reviva Labs:

For over 51 years, Reviva Labs has been a leader in natural skincare, offering safe and effective products sold in major retailers, professional spas, salons, and health food stores worldwide. Known for skincare breakthroughs and innovative natural ingredients, Reviva Labs' products are free from harmful ingredients, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit www.revivalabs.com.