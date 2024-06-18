NBAA Questions FAA’s Plan for New Rules on Flights Critical to Communities

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, June 18, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is questioning the rationale for a government plan to develop far-reaching new regulations, on alleged safety grounds, for certain on-demand public charter carriers that are often key to aviation service in small communities.

The plan, announced yesterday by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials, applies to public charter operators regulated under FAA Part 135 safety rules and Department of Transportation Part 380 economic requirements.

“Safety is the top priority for business aviation, and our sector has an impeccable record of leadership in working with government agencies and other stakeholders in the development of regulations that address safety concerns and put operational needs first. The FAA’s announcement suggests an intention to sidestep both considerations,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

“Specifically, the plan to impose new requirements on these carriers has been introduced without an apparent data-based safety rationale. Additionally, the FAA’s approach to developing the requirements has the potential to relegate to the sidelines the citizens in small communities and other important voices most impacted by this process.

“We call upon the FAA to step forward with a data-driven basis that explains the need for this change, and detail its intended process for engaging with all voices in a meaningful dialogue about the agency’s approach to public charter policy.”

# # #

