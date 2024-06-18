Wyoming Guard Soldiers Compete at National Guard Biathlon Championships

SOLDIER HOLLOW, Utah. – Within the Wasatch Mountains, Soldier Hollow has stood as a place for athletes to test their skills on the snow since it was first built in 2002. Here, seven Soldiers from the Wyoming Army National Guard donned their skis to tackle the daunting cross-country winter biathlon that awaited them ahead from Feb. 16-21, 2024.



For five days, these athletes faced different challenges that tested their endurance, skiing skills, and marksmanship. Among them was Pfc. Mathew Ahrndt, a 19-year-old Blackhawk mechanic, who has been with the Guard for a year and a half. Despite basic combat training and advanced individual training cutting into his race season, Ahrndt still showed up to give his best. Having skied since the age of five, he has set his sights on competing at the Olympic level in the future.



“The goal is still to make an international team and start racing overseas,” Ahrndt said. “The Alps would be a really cool place to ski. The Scandinavian countries are big on skiing, and I want to experience their ski culture.”



The winter biathlon is an exciting sport that combines the endurance of cross-country skiing with the precision of rifle shooting. This challenges athletes not only physically, but mentally as well. Originating from Scandinavian military training, the biathlon has grown into a popular winter sport around the globe.



The sport continues to reach new heights, showcasing incredible human endurance, skill, and will to compete. Overall, Ahrndt and the Wyoming Guard Team put on a great performance, leaving a lasting impression and showcasing the talent and determination of the team.