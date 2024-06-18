- Utah celebrates 20th annual World Refugee Day

SALT LAKE CITY (June 18, 2024) — Utah celebrates its 20th annual World Refugee Day on June 21 and 22 at Big Cottonwood Regional Park (4300 S. 1300 E., Millcreek). Families can enjoy free activities, music and entertainment, storytelling, a global market and cuisine from around the world.

“I can’t think of a better time to connect with and learn from one another,” said Mario Kljajo, director of the Refugee Services Office. “This is truly a celebration of the vibrancy, resilience and dedication of our refugee friends and neighbors.”

Festivities start Thursday with a naturalization ceremony at the Utah State Capitol for 148 refugees and immigrants. On Friday starting at 6 p.m. there will be food, music and family activities. At dusk VentureOut! will present a screening of the Disney animated film “ Elemental.” Saturday includes more delicious food, live performances, “around the world” booths to learn more about countries and cultures, refugee youth volleyball and soccer tournaments, and a free youth soccer clinic with LA Galaxy MLS Cup Champion Chandler Hoffman. There will also be a collaborative live mural with Cotopaxi and International Rescue Committee by LA-based artist Apexer. Saturday events run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A variety of refugee-run food businesses and food trucks will share their global cuisine including:

World Refugee Day is presented in partnership with refugee, community and business organizations, including VentureOut! More information is at refugee.utah.gov or facebook.com/UTRefugeeServices .

World Refugee Day

Friday, June 21, 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Big Cottonwood Regional Park

