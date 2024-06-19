Savannah Lakes RV Resort Holds First Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Dual Chamber of Commerce

Savannah Lakes RV Resort CRR Hospitality

Savannah Lakes RV Resort held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 30, 2024.

HARDEEVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savannah Lakes RV Resort proudly announces the successful grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony held last week, in collaboration with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce and the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce. The event marked a significant milestone for the community, bringing the two chambers together for the first time.

The grand opening event, held on May 30, 2024, was a festive occasion featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, open-air trolly tour were provided by Kelly Tours and an array of southern culinary dishes including a s’mores station. Attendees enjoyed refreshments, live entertainment, raffle prizes and a firsthand look at the luxurious amenities that set Savannah Lakes RV Resort apart as a premier destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and share the unique experience that Savannah Lakes RV Resort offers," said Carolee Evans, General Manager of the resort. "Our resort is designed to offer a laid-back atmosphere where guests can unwind and enjoy the beauty of our surroundings. We’re excited to be a part of this community and look forward to welcoming everyone to experience what makes our area so special."

Nestled in the pines and oaks of Low Country and bordering the Savannah Wildlife Refuge, Savannah Lakes RV Resort offers a variety of amenities designed to cater to the needs of modern travelers. The resort features spacious RV sites with full hookups, an entertainment-fille clubhouse, swimming pool, pickleball courts, playground, 24-hour fitness center, K9 Corner dog park and planned activities for guests of all ages.

Mike Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of CRR Hospitality, expressed his enthusiasm about the opening, stating, "Savannah Lakes RV Resort represents our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. This resort is a testament to our dedication to quality, comfort, and creating memorable moments for our guests. We are excited to see how it will enhance the local tourism landscape and provide a unique getaway for visitors."

About Savannah Lakes RV Resort

Savannah Lakes RV Resort invites travelers and locals alike to visit and experience the southern hospitality and Low Country viba available at their new facility. For more information, visit https://SavannahLakesRVResort.com or call (843) 628-2006.

About CRR Hospitality

CRR Hospitality provides management services for RV Resorts, Campgrounds, Glamping Resorts and other related outdoor hospitality properties. The company's mission is to provide unique and enjoyable places that offer accessible luxury, value, and fulfillment. Their vision is to be the preferred provider evolving the industry for the modern world.